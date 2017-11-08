Information sought in car lot incident, separate car theft

Waynesboro’s Police Department is investigating a break-in at a local auto lot and a separate auto theft incident, both of which happened on Tuesday night.

An alarm system alerted police officers to a break-in at Aaron Williams Autoplex Tuesday night. The actual office was broken into, and it was later discovered that at least four vehicles were broken into as well in an attempt to steal them. The vehicles were vandalized in the process, with one convertible having the cloth around the back window cut away.

Survelliance video on the car lot is believed to have captured images of the suspects.

According to WPD Criminal Investigations Commander Don Hopkins, an office window was broken as well, but only the outer pane of glass was broken and not the inner pane, which kept the suspects out of the office.

Officers responded to the scene quickly, with Officers James Kirkley and Vernon Sumrall arriving shortly after the alarms went off. Hopkins said physical evidence was gathered from the scene.

Also on Tuesday night, a vehicle was stolen from the parking lot of the Red Apple convenience store. Hopkins said the victim went into the store and left his vehicle running. While he was in the store, a suspect took off in the vehicle. It is not known at this time if the two incidents are related.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to contact the Waynesboro Police Department.