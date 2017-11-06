ROBERT JEROLD WELLS, SR.

June 9, 1933-Nov. 6, 2017

Funeral services for Robert Jerold Wells, Sr., 84, of Waynesboro, will be at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2017 from the Chapel of Freeman Funeral Home, with Rev. Marvin Farrior, Jr., officiating. Visitation will be from 5-9 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017 from the Parlor of Freeman Funeral Home.

Following the funeral service, interment will take place at Waller Ridge Cemetery.

Born in Buckatunna on Friday, June 9, 1933, he was a member of Riverside Baptist Church. A Mail Carrier for the U.S. Postal Service, he died on Monday, Nov. 6, 2017 at his residence.

He is survived by two sons and daughters-in-law, Bobby and Elaine Wells of Buckatunna and James Keith and Fay Wells of Waynesboro; four grandchildren and their respective spouses, Stacey Danielle and Jake Reid, Robert Kasey and Amber Wells, Richard Cory and Jennifer Wells and Holly Lane and Jonathan Wells; and six great-grandchildren, Jordan Alexander Wells, Ryleigh Addison Wells, Brooklyn Paige Wells, Logan Avery Wells, Briley Lane Stevens and Hadley Belle Stevens.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy Elouise Wells; and a son, Robert Dale Wells.

