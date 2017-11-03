VIDEO — 1103 Home Turf (Highlights Show)

Click on the screen above to watch highlights from Friday night’s WCHS-Gautier game.

War Eagles take bite out of Gators

By Paul Keane

The Wayne County News

GAUTIER — Under a full moon at Vaughn-Wallace Stadium Friday night, the fog rolled into the stadium and spilled out onto the field in the second half of the game between WCHS and the Gators.

Much like the fog, the War Eagles engulfed the Gators in the final two quarters, scoring 28 unanswered points to take a 42-21 victory. And when the fog lifted and the skies cleared, WCHS found itself in the Class 5A playoffs after Stone High beat Long Beach Friday night.

The victory improved the War Eagles to 6-5 overall and 4-3 in District 4-5A. It also earned WCHS the No. 4 seed in the district, meaning a first-round road matchup against Brookhaven looms on the horizon.

“To see the faces of these kids when they realized they had made the playoffs, that’s what it’s all about,” Head Coach Todd Mangum said. “They have fought through a lot of adversity, and we’ve earned one more game this year. We’re guaranteed only one more game, so we need to get ready for Brookhaven.”

The War Eagles rushed for 456 yards and passed for another 100 while holding the Gators to 36 yards rushing on 25 carries. Quarterback ZaBryon Jackson paced the offense, rushing for 252 yards on 24 carries.

“We took care of business, especially in the second half. Any time you rush for more than 450 yards, you’re doing something special. Our defense also shut down Gautier, even though were were playing on a short field at times in the first half.

“But to earn a winning record in the regular season and to reach the playoffs after all the injuries and adversity we’ve had, that’s a credit to these kids. They showed the kind of character they have and now they get a chance to play at least one more game.”

Things started out slowly for the War Eagles, who saw the opening kickoff returns 54 yards to the WCHS 22-yard line to start things off. It took the Gators six plays and two offside penalties against WCHS before a 2-yard run staked the home team to a 7-0 advantage with 9:13 left in the opening quarter.

On the final drive of the first quarter, the War Eagles drove 90 yards in five plays before Jackson scored on a 13-yard run. The trimmed the deficit down to 7-6 with 25 seconds left in the period.

Early in the second quarter, the Gators recovered a fumble and, on the next play, used a 77-yard pass to make it 14-6 ball game with 8:15 left in the half.

WCHS answered that score with a 12-play, 74-yard drive that was capped off when Jerronta Walker plunged in from 2 yards out. Jackson hit Darius Royal on the two-point conversion pass and things were tied up at 14-14 with 3:25 left before the intermission.

The defense held, stuffing a third-and-21 screen pass for a 1-yard loss, but a roughing the passer penalty kept the drive alive for the Gators. Two plays after that penalty, the Gators scored on a 56-yard pass play that made it 21-14 with 1:15 left.

Undaunted, the War Eagles marched downfield quickly, with the final play of the half being a pass in the end zone that was ruled incomplete.

Then came the second half, as the fog began to roll in during the halftime performance by Gautier’s band. The mist crept across the field, engulfing parts of it but not engulfing it nearly as bad as WCHS did with the Gators.

After punting on the opening drive of the second half, the WCHS defense stepped up. Rodricus Watkins intercepted a pass and returned it 43 yards. A holding penalty allowed the offense to set up shop at the GHS 47-yard line. It took only three plays before Royal scored on a 7-yard speed sweep. The Kyle Busby kick made it 21-21 with 6:48 left in the third quarter of play.

On the ensuing drive, Gregory Robinson forced a fumble, with Robert Arrington recovering it. That allowed the offense to set up shop at its own 23-yard line. Five plays later, Jackson would score on a 43-yard run. The Busby extra point gave WCHS a 28-21 lead, an advantage that would not be relinquished the rest of the way.

The two teams traded punts, with a muff that was recovered by Cole Walters being nullified by an inadvertent whistle. The defense held again, forcing a punt that was returned 25 yards by Jackson to the GHS 29-yard line.

Four plays later, Jackson scored on a 1-yard run, and the Busby extra point made it 35-21 with 9:41 left in the contest.

With 7:04 left, the War Eagles took over at their own 41-yard line. Using all rushing plays, WCHS needed only six snaps before Shadamien Williamson scored on a 14-yard run. The Busby kick set the final margin at 42-21.

On the enusing series, Shawntavious Smith intercepted a pass at the WCHS 26-yard line. Using the rushing attack again, the War Eagles reached the Gautier 22-yard line before time expired.

WCHS 42, GAUTIER 21

SCORE BY QUARTERS

WCHS 6 8 14 14 — 42

GHS 7 14 0 0 — 21

SCORING SUMMARY

FIRST QUARTER

GHS — 9:13, 2-yard run. Kick good.

WCHS — 0:25, ZaBryon Jackson 13-yard run. Kick failed.

SECOND QUARTER

GHS — 8:15, 77-yard pass. Kick good.

WCHS — 3:25, Jerronta Walker 2-yard run. Jackson pass to Dearius Royal.

GHS — 1:15, 56-yard pass. Kick good.

THIRD QUARTER

WCHS — 6:48, Royal 7-yard run. Kyle Busby kick.

WCHS — 4:05, Jackson 43-yard run.

FOURTH QUARTER

WCHS — 9:41, Jackson 1-yard run. Busby kick.

WCHS — 4:08, Shadamien Williamson 14-yard run. Busby Kick.

TEAM STATISTICS

FIRST DOWNS: WCHS 32, GHS 9

RUSHES-YARDS: WCHS 57-456, GHS 25-36

PASSES: WCHS 7-17-0, GHS 8-18-2

PASSING YARDS: WCHS 100, GHS 187

FUMBLES-LOST: WCHS 1-1, GHS 2-1

PENALTIES-YARDS: WCHS 11-95, GHS 9-71

PUNTS-AVERAGE: WCHS 3-34.8, GHS 3-33.3

RETURN YARDS: WCHS 140, GHS 184

THIRD DOWN CONVERSIONS: WCHS 4-of-9, GHS 2-of-8

FOURTH DOWN CONVERSIONS: WCHS 1-of-2, GHS 0-of-3

TIME OF POSSESSION: WCHS 28:56, GHS 19:04

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING

ZaBryon Jackson 24-252, Shadamien Williamson 7-66, Jerronta Walker 8-59, W.C. Washington 10-51, Josh Page 3-11, Perionta Norsworthy 1-8, Dearius Royal 1-7, Raytavious Walker 1-3.

PASSING

ZaBryon Jackson 7-17-0 100 yards.

RECEIVING

Demetrius Harris, Jr., 3-77, Dearius Royal 2-22, Josh Page 2-1.

TACKLES

Rodricus Watkins 7, Levan Davis 7, Jeremy Reed 7, Malique Briggs 5, Quentin Bivens, Jr., 5, Robert Arrington 5, Perionta Norsworthy 4, Cole Walters 2, Shawntavious Smith 2, Riley Revon 2, Braxton Lee 2, Gregory Robinson 2, Brian Dixon 2, Stephon Ford 2.

QUARTERBACK SACKS

Quentin Bivens, Jr., 1.

QUARTERBACK PRESSURES

Levan Davis 2, Cole Walters 1, Jeremy Sibley 1.

CAUSED FUMBLES

Jeremy Sibley 1.

RECOVERED FUMBLES

Rodricus Watkins 1.

INTERCEPTIONS

Shawntavious Smith 1, Rodricus Watkins 1.

PASS BREAK-UPS

Shawntavious Smith 1, Robert Arrington 1, Rodricus Watkins 1.