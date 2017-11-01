GERALD P. LOPER

Oct. 31, 2017

Funeral services for Gerald P. Loper of Waynesboro will be at 2 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 3, 2017 from the Chapel of Freeman Funeral Home, with Rev. Kevin Parker, Gail Hall and Gordon “Buddy” Douglas officiating. Visitation will be from 5-9 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017 from the Parlor of Freeman Funeral Home.

Following the funeral service, interment will take place at Clear Creek Cemetery in Shubuta.

A member of Clear Creek Baptist Church, he was employed as a Mill Manager with Scotch Plywood. He died on Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2017 at Wayne General Hospital.

He is survived by his wife, Nancy Loper of Waynesboro; a brother, William Harvey Loper of Shubuta; a sister and brother-in-law, Linda Ruth and Callis Hill of Moselle; a grandson, Jared Allen “Puddin” Loper of Buckatunna; a special niece, Gina Kay Loper Miller of Citronelle, Ala.; and a host of nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Jack Harvey Loper; his mother, Jerolene Loper; a son, Al Loper; and a brother, James G. Loper.

Freeman Funeral Home of Waynesboro is in charge of arrangements.