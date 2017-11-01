ELOISE H. RANKIN

Oct. 8, 1930-Oct. 27, 2017

Funeral services for Eloise H. Rankin, 87, of Fort Worth, Texas and formerly of Waynesboro, will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017 from St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church. Visitation will be from 1-6 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 3, 2017 from the Chapel of Freeman Funeral Home.

Following the funeral service, interment will take place at Waynesboro Cemetery.

Born on Oct. 8, 1930, she died on Friday, Oct. 27, 2017 in Fort Worth.

Turner Funeral Home of Waynesboro is in charge of arrangements.