CLAUDIA L. TAYLOR

Jan. 24, 1922-Oct. 30, 2017

Funeral services for Claudia L. Taylor, 95, of Quitman, will be at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017 from Calvary Hill Baptist Church in the Langsdale community, with Rev. Cleo McGrew officiating.

Interment will follow at the church cemetery.

Born on Jan. 24, 1922, she was a retired Hairdresser. She died on Monday, Oct. 30, 2017 at Lakeside Living Center in Quitman.

Turner Funeral Home of Waynesboro is in charge of arrangements.