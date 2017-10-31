SANDRA W. YARBER

Jan. 28, 1956-Oct. 29, 2017

Funeral services for Sandra W. Yarber, 61, of the Strengthford community, will be at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2017 from Strengthford First Baptist Church in Wayne County, with Rev. Robert Boutwell officiating. Visitation will be from 5-9 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2017 from Strengthford First Baptist Church.

Following the funeral service, interment will take place at Strengthford First Baptist Cemetery.

Born on Saturday, Jan. 28, 1956 in Waynesboro to L V and Loy May Walters, she was a member of Strengthford First Baptist Church and was retired as Co-Owner and Operator of S & T Yarber Farm, Inc.

She died on Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017 at Asbury Hospice House in Hattiesburg, surrounded by her loving family.

She is survived by her husband of 43 years, Tony Yarber; her mother, Loy May Walters; a son and daughter-in-law, Tony and Pamela Yarber, Jr.; a daughter and son-in-law, Crystal and John Moore; two sisters and brothers-in-law, Deborah and David Lindsey and Silvia and Jimmy Carlisle; a brother-in-law, Travis Holifield; four grandchildren, Braden Yarber, Trey Moore, Jackson Moore and Taylor Leigh Moore; and a host of nieces and nephews, all of the Strengthford community.

She was preceded in death by her father, L V Walters; and a sister, Glenda Holifield.

Pallbearers will be Drew Holifield, Chris Lindsey, Jonathan Carlisle, William Carlisle, Brock Mosley and James West.

