ROBIN A. MCCARY

Nov. 19, 1957-Oct. 29, 2017

Funeral services for Robin A. McCary, 59, of Fruitdale, Ala., will be at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017 from the Chapel of Freeman Funeral Home, with Rev. Wade Turner officiating. Visitation will be from 5-9 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2017 from the Parlor of Freeman Funeral Home.

Following the funeral service, interment will take pace at Grace Williams Cemetery in Fruitdale.

Born in Detroit, Mich., on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 1957 to Jessie Deese, Jr., and Rosa Lea Deese, she had attended Yellow Pine Baptist Church and had worked as a Credit Investigator. She died on Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017 at University of Alabama-Birmingham Medical Center in Birmingham, Ala.

She is survived by her loving husband, Tim McCary of Fruitdale; a son, Jamie Amacker of Turnerville, Ala.; a daughter and son-in-law, Amber and Brad Thrower of Turnerville; a brother and sister-in-law, Nathan and Cynthia Deese of Chatom, Ala.; a sister, Cynthia Renee Deese of Fruitdale; and five grandchildren, Jaylee Amacker, Jaxon Amacker, Brantley Amacker, Carsyn Thrower and Dale Thrower.

She was preceded in death by her father, Jessie Deese, Jr.; and her mother, Rosa Lea Deese.

An online guestbook can be signed at www.freemanfh.com.

Freeman Funeral Home of Waynesboro is in charge of arrangements.