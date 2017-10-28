VIDEO — 1027 Home Turf (Highlights Show)

Click on the screen above to watch our Friday night highlights show.

War Eagles even record up with shutout win

By Paul Keane

The Wayne County News

It was just what the doctor ordered, right when the patient needed it the most.

With playoff hopes dwindling, Wayne County High School’s football team pitched a shutout on defense and found traction with its offense en route to a 37-0 win at home over West Harrison.

The Homecoming victory improved the War Eagles to 5-5 on the year, 3-3 in District 4-5A play heading into a regular season finale on the road against Gautier. A victory there combined with a little help from Stone High would keep the postseason streak alive for WCHS.

“The big thing is that we got a win,” Head Coach Todd Mangum said. “It feels like it’s been a while since we had one of those. It was also good that the defense pitched the shutout like that because they needed a boost like that.

“Now, we hopefully have a little pep in our step this week during practice knowing that we’ve still got a shot at the playoffs. Having a win just helps the entire attitude and morale of a team, and I expect that to happen this week in practice as we prepare for Gautier.”

The defense set the tone early, with Christopher Walley recovering a fumble at the WHHS 37-yard on the second play of the game. Six plays later, freshman Shamdamien Williamson plunged in from three yards out, and the Caleb Pitts extra point made it 7-0 with 8:40 left in the opening stanza.

The Hurricanes drove downfield methodically on the ensuing possession, but a fourth-and-goal pass from the three fell incomplete, ending the threat. The War Eagles couldn’t do much with the ball after that, forcing a punt.

The Hurricanes then went for it again on fourth down, this time from the WCHS 25-yard line, bur a running play netted only four yards. That allowed the War Eagles to mount a 71-yard, five-play drive that ended when ZaBryon Jackson scored on a 5-yard run to make it 13-0 with 7:58 left in the first half.

Another fourth-down pass fell incomplete, allowing the offense to set up at its own 16-yard line. It took only four plays to cover the 84 yards, with Jackson hitting Dearius Royal on a 25-yard pass for the score. The Pitts extra point made it 20-0 at the intermission.

The only miscue of the night for the offense came on the opening drive of the second half when a Jackson pass was tipped and intercepted at the goal line. The defense held, though, allowing the offense to take over at its own 40-yard line after yet another fourth-down attempt failed for the Hurricanes.

It took 13 plays to traverse the 60 yards before Jerronta Walker scored on a 4-yard run. The Pitts extra point opened up a 27-0 lead with 3:05 left in the third quarter of play.

An 8-yard punt on the ensuing series allowed the offense to set up at the WHHS 47-yard line. It took only three plays before Williamson scored on the first play of the fourth quarter, this time a 20-yard run. Pitts booted the extra point and it was 34-0 with 11:52 left in the quarter.

Another fourth-down attempt by the Hurricanes failed to gain enough yards, allowing WCHS to set up at its own 20-yard line. Using all running plays, the War Eagles milked 7 minutes and 12 seconds off the clock before the drive stalled. Kyle Busby came on and booted a 37-yard field goal that set the final margin with 38 seconds left in the contest.

For the night, the War Eagles rushed for 280 yards and passed for another 144 while the defense held the Hurricanes to 57 yards rushing on 37 carries and 168 yards through the airways.

WCHS 37, West Harrison 0

SCORE BY QUARTER

WHHS 0 0 0 0 — 0

WCHS 7 13 7 10 — 37

SCORING SUMMARY

FIRST QUARTER

WCHS — 8:40, Shadamien Williamson 3-yard run. Caleb Pitts kick.

SECOND QUARTER

WCHS — 7:28, ZaBryon Jackson 5-yard run. Kick failed.

WCHS — 0:38, Dearius Royal 25-yard pass from Jackson. Pitts kick.

THIRD QUARTER

WCHS — 3:05, Jerronta Walker 4-yard run. Pitts kick.

FOURTH QUARTER

WCHS — 11:52, Williamson 20-yard run. Pitts kick.

WCHS — 0:38, Kyle Busby 37-yard field goal.

TEAM STATISTICS

FIRST DOWNS: WCHS 22, WHHS 13

RUSHES-YARDS: WCHS 43-280, WHHS 37-57

PASSES: WCHS 5-9-1, WHHS 11-22-0

PASSING YARDS: WCHS 144, WHHS 168

FUMBLES-LOST: WCHS 2-0, WHHS 4-1

PENALTIES-YARDS: WCHS 12-100, WHHS 8-45

PUNTS-AVERAGE: WCHS 1-46.0, WHHS 1-8.0

RETURN YARDS: WCHS 0, WHHS 76

THIRD DOWN CONVERSIONS: WCHS 1-of-5, WHHS 1-of-12

FOURTH DOWN CONVERSIONS: WCHS 2-of-2, WHHS 4-of-8

TIME OF POSSESSION: WCHS 20:16, WHHS 27:44

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING

W.C. Washington 11-101, Shadamien Williamson 10-65, ZaBryon Jackson 6-48, Jerronta Walker 5-28, Demetrius Harris, Jr., 2-19, Perionta Norsworthy 5-17, Tyveon Warren 1-11, Dearius Royal 1-2.

PASSING

ZaBryon Jackson 5-9-1 144 yards.

RECEIVING

Dearius Royal 2-62, Demetrius Harris, Jr. 1-59, Josh Page 1-17, William Bender 1-6.

TACKLES

Quentin Bivens, Jr., 6, Braxton Lee 5, Jeremy Sibley 5, Robert Arrington 5, Jeremy Reed 5, Malique Briggs 5, Stephon Ford 5, Levan Davis 4, Riley Revon 4, Jaylen Ayers 4, Cole Waters 3, Brian Dixon 3, ZaBryon Jackson 2, Josh Page 2, Rodricus Watkins 2, Gregory Robinson 1, Kentrell Jordan 1, Johnathan Street 1, Kiel Richards 1, Caleb Pitts 1.

QUARTERBACK SACKS

Levan Davis 1, Braxton Lee 1, Quentin Bivens, Jr., 1, Jeremy Sibley 1, Jeremy Reed 1.

QUARTERBACK PRESSURES

Quentin Bivens, Jr., 6, Jaylen Ayers 3, Brian Dixon 1, Levan Davis 1, Malique Briggs 1, Braxton Lee 1, Jeremy Sibley 1, Riley Revon 1, Jeremy Reed 1.

RECOVERED FUMBLES

Christopher Walley 1.

PASS BREAK-UPS

Josh Page 1, Shawntavious Smith 1, Riley Revon 1, Rodricus Watkins 1.

Season ends for Jaguars with first-round loss

By Sean Dunlap

The Wayne County News

COLUMBIA – A mere two weeks separated the regular season and post season for Wayne and Columbia academies, and the Jaguars – once again — came up on the short end of a 60-14 decision Friday in the first round of the Mississippi Association of Independent Schools’ Class 3A playoffs.

The two teams faced off in district play with the same score in week nine of the season, but this time the Jaguars proved to be more competitive and played better ball control despite the final outcome.

“I thought our guys improved between the two games against Columbia,” WA Head Football Coach Cole Holden said following the road affair. “We moved the ball better at times and battled to stay in it through the first half, but we couldn’t overcome some big plays in the second half.”

The Jaguars’ passing game took center stage in the latest matchup against CA – with WA going 13-32-3 through the airways for 138 yards. Sophomore quarterback Jacob Castle led the way with the 13 pass completions on 29 attempts.

The running game took a backseat as two WA players produced most of the ground gains – senior fullback Seth Roberson rushed 12 times for 49 yards while junior wingback Hunter Sanderson had 13 totes for 31 yards.

Columbia pegged Wayne for three first-quarter touchdowns — a one-yard run by Drew Havard, a 55-yard interception return for a score by Aaron Thomas and a 30-yard scamper by Riles Stuart.

The Cougars collected three-straight two-point conversions to hold a 24-0 advantage going into the second quarter.

The Jaguars added its two touchdowns on the night during the second frame.

The first came on a 10-minute drive that was boosted thanks to a key 32-yard pass completion from Castle to Cole Harris and a 10-yard gain on a Castle to Payne West aerial delivery.

The 16-play series — the longest drive of the night for either team — also saw Sanderson and Roberson taking the majority of the handoffs from Castle to drive WA from its own 31 to the Cougars’ 5.

With 3:50 left before intermission, Castle connected on a five-yard completion to receiver Jared Loper to cap the series. The pass play came on a fourth-and-goal scenario from the 5.

Roberson punched in the two-point conversion to cut into Columbia’s lead, 24-8.

The Cougars responded with a score of their own one minute later as Pace called his own number and raced into the end zone from two yards out. The two-point conversion try was stuffed by the WA defense, and CA moved out to a 30-8 lead.

The Jaguars scored again with no time remaining in the first half — being awarded an untimed play on a penalty committed by the Cougars at the halftime horn.

This drive began at the 2:35 mark in the second quarter with Castle hitting Sanderson for a 19-yard pass play along with West snaring a 10-yard strike from the quarterback.

Another key play in the series was an 18-yard gain by Sanderson, who picked up a fumble and lumbered ahead to convert a fourth-and-15 near his own 45 yard line.

The drive ended with the score when Castle soft-touched a pass across the middle of the field into the hands of Harris from three-yards out before the teams headed to the locker room.

The two-point conversion try was stopped short of the goal line, and Wayne went into the mid-game break trailing by a 30-14 margin.

The second half — that was filled with rain from start to finish — belonged to Columbia with the Cougars scoring twice to start the third period on a Havard 19-yard run at the 10:57 mark and a Pace-to-Thomas 38-yard touchdown pass with 8:52 left to go in the frame. Havard added both two-point conversions to make it a 46-14 CA lead.

The Cougars’ defense took it from there as Brent Mitchell picked off a Castle pass and returned it 90 yards for the score with 4:57 left in the third. Again, Havard tacked on the two-point conversion.

Then, with less than five minutes to play in the fourth quarter, Thomas collected a pick-six that was returned 95 yards for Columbia to set the final margin at 60-14.

The loss ended Wayne Academy’s season with a 5-6 record, and was the first time the Jaguars had made post-season action in MAIS Class 3A play.

“Our goal is to go back to work beginning on Monday as we take the lessons we learned this season to heart and start working to get better, stronger and faster for next season,” Holden said. “Every year, you want to give yourself the chance to make it to the playoffs and hopefully play for a title. We came up a little short, but we’ve got a lot we can build off of.”

Sanderson continued to lead the WA defense in Friday’s game — collecting a team-high nine tackles along with a quarterback pressure. Roberson recorded five tackles to help pace the Jaguars.

Loper, who had three tackles, was also credited with a quarterback pressure.

SCORING BY QUARTER

WA 0 14 0 0 — 14

CA 24 6 24 6 – 60

SCORING SUMMARY

FIRST QUARTER

8:52 – CA, Drew Havard 1-yard touchdown run. Ras Pace to Owen Harper two-point conversion pass.

7:37 – CA, Aaron Thomas 55-yard interception return for touchdown. Pace two-point conversion run.

1:17 – CA, Riles Stuart 30-yard touchdown run. Pace two-point conversion run.

SECOND QUARTER

3:50 – WA, Jacob Castle to Jared Loper 5-yard touchdown pass. Seth Roberson two-point conversion run.

2:47 – CA, Pace 2-yard touchdown run. Two-point conversion run fails.

:00 – WA, Castle to Cole Harris 3-yard touchdown pass. Two-point conversion run fails.

THIRD QUARTER

10:57 – CA, Havard 19-yard touchdown run. Havard two-point conversion run.

8:52 – CA, Pace to Thomas 38-yard touchdown pass. Havard two-point conversion run.

4:57 – CA, Brent Mitchell 90-yard interception return for touchdown. Havard two-point conversion run.

FOURTH QUARTER

4:50 – CA, Thomas 95-yard interception return for touchdown. Two-point conversion run fails.

TEAM STATISTICS

FIRST DOWNS – WA 15; CA 13

RUSHES-YARDS – WA 31-72; CA 15-132

PASSES — WA 13-32-3; CA 5-7-0

YARDS – WA 138; CA 125

FUMBLES-LOST – WA 3-0; CA 0-0

PENALTIES-YARDS – WA 5-35; CA 5-40

PUNTS-AVERAGE – WA 4-19.75; CA 1-18.0

RETURN YARDS – WA 43; CA 247

THIRD DOWN CONVERSIONS – WA 2-14; CA 1-2

FOURTH DOWN CONVERSIONS – WA 6-7; CA 0-0

TIME OF POSSESSION – WA 28:13; CA 19:47

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING

Seth Roberson, 12-49; Hunter Sanderson, 13-31; Payne West, 3-(-1); Jacob Castle, 3-(-7).

PASSING

Jacob Castle, 13-29-3, 138 yards; Payne West, 0-3-0, 0 yards.

RECEIVING

Cole Harris, 4-50; Payne West, 5-48; Hunter Sanderson, 2-21; Michael Watson, 1-14; Jared Loper, 1-5.

TACKLES

Hunter Sanderson, 9; Seth Roberson, 5; Jared Loper, 3; Michael Watson, 3; Caleb Kittrell, 2; Markus Kittrell, 2; Drake Guy, 1; Jacob Castle, 1; Cole Harris, 1; Payne West, 1; Lowery Skinner, 1.

QUARTERBACK PRESSURES

Jared Loper, 1; Hunter Sanderson, 1.