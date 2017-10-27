Jaguars playoff game tonight moved up to 6 p.m.

The scheduled playoff football game between Wayne Academy and Columbia Academy has moved up one hour to 6 p.m.

Officials made the decision Friday afternoon to move the game up by an hour in the hopes of avoiding predicted severe weather that is expected to make its way through Columbia between 7 and 8 p.m.

The winner of tonight’s playoff game advances to the second round of the MAIS Class 3A playoffs to face the winner of the Silliman Institute-Riverfield Academy game tonight.

The Wayne County News will not be able to broadcast tonight’s game due to the fees from the MAIS associated with live streaming playoff games is cost prohibitive at this time.