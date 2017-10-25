LINCOLN “MACK” STREET

April 1, 1942-Oct. 24, 2017

Funeral services for Lincoln “Mack” Street, 75, of Shubuta, will be at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017 from the Chapel of Freeman Funeral Home, with Rev. Mickey Havard and Brother Larry Pitts officiating. Visitation will be from 5-9 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017 from the Parlor of Freeman Funeral Home.

Following the funeral service, interment will take place at Trinity First Baptist Cemetery in Wayne County.

Born on Wednesday, April 1, 1942 in Waynesboro to Lincoln K. and Flossie Mae Street, he served for three years in the United States Army during the Vietnam Era. He taught for eight years as a public school teacher, served for eight years at a Wayne County Beat 4 Supervisor and attended Trinity First Baptist Church.

He died on Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2017 at South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel.

He is survived by his wife, Ann Parker Street of Shubuta; a son and daughter-in-law, Daniel Patrick and Amber Street of Carthage; two daughters and a son-in-law, Tanya Hollinghead of Shubuta and Sonja and David Miller of Soso; a brother, Lee Street of Knoxville; two sisters, Marilyn James of Shubuta and Shannon Dixon of Millry, Ala.; five grandchildren, Mark Smith, McKinnley Hollinghead, Daniel Parker Street, Holly Anne Miller and Hank Andrew Miller; and three great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Flossie Mae Street; his father, Lincoln K. Street; and a brother, Larry Dale Street.

Pallbearers will be Steve Street, David Miller, Lonnie Pitts, Clint James, Jonathan Lee, Landon McCaw, Tim Hollinghead, Cody Pitts and Michael Cheeks.

Freeman Funeral Home of Waynesboro is in charge of arrangements.