JOHN WESLEY STEVENS

Sept. 21, 1938-Oct. 22, 2017

Funeral services for John Wesley Stevens, 79, of Waynesboro, will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017 from the Chapel of Freeman Funeral Home, with Rev. Tommy Davis and Rev. Rickey Williams officiating. Visitation will be from 5-9 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017 from the Parlor of Freeman Funeral Home.

Following the funeral service, interment will take place at Mozingo-Beard Cemetery in Wayne County.

Born in Waynesboro on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 1938 to Wiley Wesley and Ethel Mae Stevens, he was retired as a Truck Driver for Marshall Durbin. A member of Southern Methodist Church and Strengthford Masonic Lodge, he died on Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017 at Wayne General Hospital.

He is survived by his wife, Jimmie Nell Stevens of Waynesboro; a daughter, Melissa Smith of Waynesboro; a son and daughter-in-law, John Edward and Shauntae Stevens of Waynesboro; a stepson and his spouse, Jimmy Charles and Jennifer Warden of Webb, Ala.; eight grandchildren and their respective spouses, Brandon and Brandi Smith, Brittany Smith, Jonathan Shane Stevens, Lacee Stevens, Kalie Sierra Stevens, Kloie Santana Stevens and Chanston Jay Stevens; a step-grandchild, Makinley Gray Warden; and three great-grandchildren, Bryson Smith, Conner Stroud and McKenlee Stroud.

He was preceded in death by his father, Wiley Wesley Stevens; his mother, Ethel Mae Stevens; and a sister, Norma Gene Stevens.

