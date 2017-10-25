JO ANN CAGLEY

Nov. 14, 1935-Oct. 24, 2017

Funeral services for Jo Ann Cagley, 81, of Petal, will conducted by her family.

Born on Thursday, Nov. 14, 1935 in Fort Worth, Texas to L.C. and Raidee Rossell Flory, she died on Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2017 at Forrest General Hospital in Hattiesburg.

She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Robert Mark and Lisa Cagley of Rio Rancho, N.M.; two daughters and sons-in-law, Vickie L and Billy Beasley and Brenda and Gary Collingsworth, all of Buckatunna; 13 grandchildren and their respective spouses, Lorie and Richard Roach, Lisa and John Beasley, Jennifer and Eric Weaver, Meghann Roe, Derrick Valdez, Steven Valdez, Chad Valdez, Cassandra Valdez, Mistie and Ricky Yzquierdo, Stacey Collingsworth, Amanda Collinsworth, Breanna and Jason Bonner and Shelly Collingsworth; 27 great-grandchildren, 16 great-great-grandchildren and a special cousin, LaTonne Stout of Fort Worth.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Roy Cagley; her mother, Raidee Rosella Flory; her father, L.C. Flory; a daughter, Dara Valdez; and a brother, Robert Gene Flory.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Lewis Chapel Cemetery Fund.

