RUTH MAXCEY

Oct. 22, 2017

Funeral services for Ruth Maxcey, 92, of Laurel, will be at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2017 from Cross Roads Baptist Church in Wayne County, with Rev. Darrell Lloyd and Rev. Richard Bates officiating. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 23, 2017 from Cross Roads Baptist Church.

Following the funeral service, interment will take place at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Cemetery.

A member of Cross Roads Baptist Church, she died on Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017 at her residence.

She is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, Robert and Shirley Maxcey of Laurel; a daughter and son-in-law, Patricia and David Tiner of Laurel; a sister and brother-in-law, Thelma and Charles Waltman of Laurel; six grandchildren, Brad Maxcey, Joey Maxcey, Chad Lambert, Brooke Burnett, Timothy Maxcey and Chase Tiner; and a nine great-grandchildren.

Pallbearers will be Chad Lambert, Dwayne Pryor, Brad Maxcey, Dakota Maxcey, Timothy Maxcey, Joey Maxcey and Matthew Maxcey.

