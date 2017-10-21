Lady War Eagles fall in state title tilt

Click on the screen above to see highlights and interviews from Saturday’s state championship softball series.

Be sure and pick up a copy of the Oct. 26 edition of the paper for a special section honoring the Lady War Eagles.

By Paul Keane

The Wayne County News

RIDGELAND — Once again, Neshoba Central proved to be a little bit better than Wayne County High School’s softball team.

The Lady Rockets won their 11th straight state title between fast-pitch and slow-pitch softball, taking a two-game sweep of the best-of-three Class III Slow-Pitch Softball State Championship Series here Saturday at Freedom Ridge Park.

The loss ended Wayne County’s season at 30-6, a mark Head Coach Jamie Powell said he was very proud of.

“We set just about every offensive record in the school this year,” Powell said. “We set a school record with 30 wins, and these girls just worked hard and bought into what we were doing. I am very proud of them.

“This is the fifth time we’ve lost up here to Neshoba, which is a testament to both their program and our program. One of these days, we’re going to figure out how to get past them.”

In Game 1 of the series, the Lady Rockets wasted little time, using five hits and an error to send 11 batters to the plate, scoring six runs to jump out to a commanding lead. In the top of the second, a ground-rule double and a single made it 7-0, then three hits in the third pushed across two more runs to open up a 9-0 lead.

In the fourth frame, three hits, including a three-run home run, made it 12-0, then a pair of runs were scored off three hits in the fifth to open up a 14-0 bulge.

In the bottom of the fifth, with one out, Shay Hundley singled and moved to third when Brannigan Holifield doubled. A grounder to second by Emily Rigney scored Hundley, but WCHS could not close the gap any more, falling in the mercy rule contest.

Game 2 was much closer, until the late innings.

In the top of the second, Brook Jordan reached on an error and then gave way to courtesy runner Maggie West. A singled by Emily McDonald, along with a fielder’s choice by Hundley, moved West to third. She later scored when Holifield reached on an infield single.

The Lady Rockets quickly gained the lead, though, using three hits in the top of the third to push across a pair of runs to make it 2-1. Neshoba would not trail for the rest of the game.

In the fourth, three runs and an error pushed across three more runs, then three runners crossed the plate again in the top of the fifth to make it 8-1.

In the top of the sixth, with two outs, Promise Shanks singled before Katie Cheeks doubled to score her. Cheeks would later scored on an error to trim the deficit down to 14-3.

In the bottom of the frame, Neshoba used a trio of singles to push across a pair of runs, then saw a pair of walks and a grand slam home run end the game under the mercy rule.

WCHS did a good job of keeping Neshoba hits inside the park. The Lady Rockets had hit more than 100 home runs on the year but were limited to only three on the Red Field that featured an outfield fence that was 250 feet away from home plate.