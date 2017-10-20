WANDA M. RIGNEY

April 21, 1934-Oct. 19, 2017

Wanda M. Rigney, 83, of Buckatunna, died on Thursday, Oct. 19, 2017 at her residence, surround by her loving family. A private memorial service will be conducted by the family.

She was born on Saturday, April 21, 1934 in Madison, Wisc., to Oliver and Eva Larson.

She is survived by three sons and two daughters-in-law, Bruce and Chris Rigney of Henderson, Nev., David and Debra Rigney of Fernandina Beach, Fla., and Robert “Bob” Rigney of Buckatunna; a daughter and son-in-law, Nancy Rigney and Nelson Skoden of Buckatunna; eight grandchildren, Jesi Rivas, Tracis Rigney, Troy Rigney, Audrey Rigney, Matthew Rigney, Brittney Rigney Settles, Brian Morris and Jason Morris; and six great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Everette “Snipe” Rigney; her mother, Eva Larson; and her father, Oliver Larson.

