VIDEO — 1020 Home Turf (Highlights Show)

Click on the screen above to watch our Friday night football highlights show.

Jaguars top Generals to punch postseason ticket

By Sean Dunlap

The Wayne County News

DECATUR — With its back against the proverbial varsity football playoff wall, Wayne Academy found ways to win Friday with a lights-out defensive effort and a hard-to-stop running attack.

In the end, the Jaguars cruised to a 26-7 victory over long-time rival Newton County Academy on the road – an effort that punched WA’s ticket into a shot at post-season action.

“We knew coming in to this one that we had to win to give ourselves a chance to play again next week,” said Wayne Academy Head Football Coach Cole Holden following the affair. “By far, our defense played its best game of the year and got after Newton’s offense from start to finish.

“The Generals got off some big plays with their various looks on the offensive side of the ball, but we were able to turn them back when we needed to. Offensively, we started a little slow, but we pretty much threw everything we had at them.

“The Magnum (double-wing) worked well for us and helped us keep the ball moving and the clock grinding.”

Wayne pretty much owned the statistical battle of the week 10 contest – rushing the football 37 times for 198 yards and throwing for another 95 on a 4-10-1 hurling effort.

On the other hand, Newton was held to a meager 42 yards on 32 carries, but gained 83 on a 3-6-1 passing initiative.

Holden said his team understood that it had to contain some explosive playmakers for the Generals, and they did exactly that.

“This was an opponent that would try to run everything from the I to the Wishbone and was not afraid to spread things out in a twins package,” he noted. “The defensive line got good pressure and the secondary sealed any remaining gaps. It was one of the best efforts I have seen to this point from our guys.”

Both teams saw their respective offenses sputter through much of the first quarter – with Wayne going three and out four times while Newton had a pair of three and outs along with a fumble, which was picked up by Markus Kittrell.

The Jags and Generals would each fumble again early in the second quarter, and WA’s Jared Loper scooped up a turnover at the 8:30 mark that would ultimately result in points for his team.

Wayne strung together a six-play, 87-yard series that was initially sparked, on second and 10 from the Jaguars’ 13, when quarterback Colton Coxwell hit receiver Cole Harris in the flat. Harris, before being hit by the Generals’ defense, pitched the ball to tailback Payne West, who moved the ball down to the Newton 26.

From there, the drive was boosted by an unsportsmanlike penalty against NCA’s Sage Gunn to put the ball inside the red zone at the Generals’ 13.

From there, fullback Seth Roberson bulled his way ahead for a two-yard gain to set up a third-and-eight from the 11. Jacob Castle, in the quarterback slot for Wayne, lobbed a forward pass to West, who was standing at the goal line for the score.

The touchdown, scored with 6:23 left in the first half, was followed by a successful point after kick by Cole Harris to give the Jaguars a 7-0 advantage … and one they would not relinquish.

Another fumble by the Generals to start the second half of play was recovered by WA’s Michael Watson, and that turnover led to another score for the visiting Jaguars.

Keeping the football on the ground with mostly the double-wing formation, WA drove 47 yards on seven plays to score again with 6:46 left to play in the third quarter.

The drive was capped by a one-yard scamper by West, and the point after try by Harris failed to make it a 13-0 Wayne lead.

Newton’s next drive stalled thanks to tenacious play by the Jaguars’ defense and Wayne’s offense immediately went to work again – with wingback Hunter Sanderson carrying on three of the series’ four plays that wound up in a score.

The drive was finalized when West raced in from nine yards out for the touchdown with 2:25 left in the frame. Kittrell attempted a two-point conversion run following the score, but was stopped just short of the goal line.

The Generals got on the scoreboard with 42 seconds left in the third, thanks to a four-play, 51-yard drive that saw NCA tailback Braxton Rose run in from six yards out. Kicker Ethan McDill split the uprights on the PAT to cut into Wayne’s lead, 19-7.

The Jaguars’ final score came off another defensive gift – an interception of a Gunn pass by Castle with 5:30 left to play in the game.

Staying in the double-wing, Roberson, Castle and Sanderson all took turns in a five-play, 51-yard drive that saw West take the handoff from the NCA 38 and race to the end zone with 2:21 remaining.

Harris’ PAT set the final margin of victory at 26-7.

The win evened Wayne’s regular season mark at 5-5 while the Jaguars finished the season with a 1-1 record in Mississippi Association of Independent Schools’ Class 3A District 4.

On offense, Sanderson led all rushers with 84 yards on 17 carries while West had six totes for 73 and a trio of ground TDs. Roberson exploded for 40 hard-fought yards on seven carries to help pace the Jaguars.

West was 1-2-0 passing for 49 yards while Coxwell was 2-6-0 for 35 yards. Castle was 1-2-1 for 11 yards and a touchdown pass.

Harris and West each had two receptions for WA for 53 and 49 yards, respectively.

On defense, Sanderson went beast-mode with 13 tackles while Watson recorded eight and Markus Kittrell and Loper had seven apiece. West and Roberson tacked on six tackles each when the dust settled.

Fumbles were recovered by Markus Kittrell, Loper and Watson and Kittrell also had a sack on the night.

Wayne Academy 26, Newton County Academy 7

SCORING SUMMARY

WA 0 7 12 7 – 26

NCA 0 0 7 0 – 7

SCORING BY QUARTER

SECOND QUARTER

6:27 – WA, Jacob Castle to Payne West 11-yard touchdown pass. Cole Harris PAT.

THIRD QUARTER

6:46 – WA, West one-yard touchdown run. Harris PAT fails.

2:25 – WA, West nine-yard touchdown run. Markus Kittrell two-point conversion run fails.

:42 – NCA, Braxton Rose six-yard touchdown run. Ethan McDill PAT.

FOURTH QUARTER

2:21 – WA, West 38-yard touchdown run. Harris PAT.

TEAM STATISTICS

FIRST DOWNS – WA 15; NCA 5

RUSHES-YARDS – WA 37-198; NCA 32-42

PASSES – WA 4-10-1; NCA 3-6-1

YARDS – WA 95; NCA 83

PENALTIES-YARDS – WA 5-50; NCA 5-50

FUMBLES-LOST – WA 3-2; NCA 5-3

PUNTS-AVERAGE – WA 5-33.4; NCA 4-40.75

RETURN YARDS – WA 37; NCA 64

THIRD DOWN CONVERSIONS – WA 3-8; NCA 1-11

FOURTH DOWN CONVERSIONS – WA 0-0; NCA 1-4

TIME OF POSSESSION – WA 25:27; NCA 22:33

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING

Hunter Sanderson, 17-84; Payne West, 6-73; Seth Roberson, 7-40; Colton Coxwell, 5-4; Jacob Castle, 2-(-3).

PASSING

Payne West, 1-2-0, 49 yards; Colton Coxwell, 2-6-0, 35 yards; Jacob Castle, 1-2-1, 11 yards.

RECEIVING

Cole Harris, 2-53; Payne West, 2-49.

TACKLES

Hunter Sanderson, 13; Michael Watson, 8; Markus Kittrell, 7; Jared Loper, 7; Payne West, 6; Seth Roberson, 6; Cole Harris, 5; Caleb Kittrell, 5; Colton Coxwell, 5; Jared Doby, 2; Lowery Skinner, 2; Jacob Castle, 2; Baylor Williams, 1; Harrison Daws, 1.

FUMBLE RECOVERIES

Jared Loper, 1; Michael Watson, 1; Markus Kittrell, 1.

QUARTERBACK PRESSURES

Markus Kittrell, 1; Drake Guy, 1.

QUARTERBACK SACKS

Markus Kittrell, 1.

Turnovers costly for War Eagles in loss to Stone

By Paul Keane

The Wayne County News

PERKINSTON — Wayne County saw three turnovers in the first quarter turn into 17 unanswered points for Stone High, allowing the Tomcats to take a 44-21 victory at A.L. May Memorial Stadium Friday night.

The loss dropped the War Eagles to 4-5 on the year and 2-3 in District 4-5A. Head Coach Todd Mangum said he and his team have dug themselves in a whole as far as the playoff picture is concerned, much like WCHS dug itself into a hole in the first 14 minutes of Friday night’s contest.

“We just dug ourselves into a hole that we couldn’t get out of,” Mangum said. “Those three turnovers and the 17 points was the difference in the game.

“Now, we’ve got to win our next two games and get some help from Stone. We have to win the next two and then have Stone beat Long Beach. That would set up a tie for fourth place between us and Long Beach, and we would have the head-to-head tiebreaker.”

After the three quick turnovers and 17 points, the War Eagles did right the ship somewhat and play evenly with the Tomcats.

“We did settle down and started to play better,” Mangum said. “I thought in the second half we played better. I’m proud that we kept giving good effort.”

The War Eagles took the opening kickoff and appeared poised to drive the ball downfield, but a fumble resulted in a 19-yard loss and set Stone up at the WCHS 43-yard line. Nine plays later, a 9-yard pass and the extra point made it 7-0 with 5:57 left in the opening stanza.

On the ensuing kickoff, the kick was muffed and recovered by Stone, giving the Tomcats a first down at the WCHS 36. Two plays later, a 3-yard run and the extra point opened up a 14-0 advantage for the home team with 5:35 remaining in the quarter.

A pooch kick on the ensuing kickoff was fumbled, with the Tomcats recovering at the WCHS 37-yard line. Six plays later, the drive stalled and Stone was forced to settle for a 22-yard field goal, making it 17-0 with 2:23 remaining in the period.

The teams then traded punts before the War Eagles mounted another offensive drive. This time, a 65-yard drive was capped off when ZaBryon Jackson raced 14 yards for the touchdown. Kyle Busby, a new addition to the team after an injury to Heath Mosley, booted the extra point to make it 17-7 with 7:04 left in the second quarter of play.

On the very next play, the Tomcats raced 74 yards for a touchdown, making it 24-7 with 6:37 remaining in the first half.

Another fumble on the ensuing possession gave the Tomcats the ball at the WCHS 38. Four plays later, a 45-yard pass opened up a 31-7 lead for Stone.

The War Eagles answered right away, marching 52 yards in seven plays, with Jackson scoring on a 3-yard run to cap things off. The Busby kick narrowed the deficit down to 31-14.

Stone used a 65-yard kickoff return to answer those points, setting up at the WCHS 25-yard line after the return. Four plays later, a 6-yard run made it 37-14 with 32 seconds left after the extra point missed its mark.

The War Eagles then marched down to the Stone 31 before running out of time as the intermission arrived.

The teams traded punts to start the third quarter, with Stone’s second punt of the period allowing the War Eagles to set up at their own 48-yard line. Six plays later, Jackson hit Josh Page with a 20-yard touchdown pass. The Busby extra point trimmed the deficit down to 37-21.

Being behind by a pair of scores and two-point conversions, the War Eagles held the Tomcats on a fourth-and-2 from the WCHS 30-yard line. The offense couldn’t capitalize on the defensive stand, though, and had to punt.

After the kick, the Tomcats milked the clock, methodically marching downfield in 13 plays, marching 71 yards before capping things off with a 2-yard scoring run. That set the final margin at 44-21.

STONE 44, WCHS 21

SCORE BY QUARTERS

WCHS 0 14 7 0 — 21

SHS 17 20 0 7 — 44

SCORING SUMMARY

FIRST QUARTER

SHS — 5:57, 9-yard run. Kick good.

SHS — 5:35, 3-yard run. Kick good.

SHS — 2:23, 17-yard field goal.

SECOND QUARTER

WCHS — 7:04, ZaBryon Jackson 14-yard run. Kyle Busby kick.

SHS — 6:37, 74-yard run. Kick good.

SHS — 3:11, 45-yard pass. Kick good.

WCHS — 1:27, Jackson 3-yard run. Busby kick.

SHS — 0:32, 6-yard run. Kick failed.

THIRD QUARTER

WCHS — 2:26, Josh Page 20-yard pass from Jackson. Busby kick.

FOURTH QUARTER

SHS — 0:55, 2-yard run. Kick good.

TEAM STATISTICS

FIRST DOWNS: WCHS 14, SHS 20

RUSHES-YARDS: WCHS 30-122, SHS 50-307

PASSES: WCHS 8-17-0, SHS 6-12-0

PASSING YARDS: WCHS 67, SHS 87

FUMBLES-LOST: WCHS 4-4, SHS 0-0

PENALTIES-YARDS: WCHS 6-28, SHS 11-110

PUNTS-AVERAGE: WCHS 3-42.3, SHS 3-40.3

RETURN YARDS: WCHS 65, SHS 85

THIRD DOWN CONVERSIONS: WCHS 2-of-8, SHS 5-of-14

FOURTH DOWN CONVERSIONS: WCHS 2-of-3, SHS 3-of-4

TIME OF POSSESSION: WCHS 17:21, SHS 30:39

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING

Shadamien Wiliamson 7-42, ZaBryon Jackson 16-40, Josh Page 5-39, W.C. Washington 3-1.

PASSING

ZaBryon Jackson 8-17-0 67 yards.

RECEIVING

Dearius Royal 2-22, Josh Page 1-20, Demetrius Harris, Jr., 2-15, W.C. Washington 1-6, Tyveon Warren 2-4.

TACKLES

Jeremy Reed 13, Rodricus Watkins 9, Levan Davis 7, Quentin Bivens, Jr., 7, Jeremy Sibley 6, Shanwtavious Smith 5, Malique Briggs 5, Robert Arrington 4, Gregory Robinson 4, Jaylen Ayers 4, Christopher Walley 4, Cole Walters 4, Riley Revon 4, Braxton Lee 4, Jaques Turner 3, Stephone Ford 3, ZaBryon Jackson 2, Josh Page 1, Kiel Richards 1, Trevion Loston 1.

QUARTERBACK PRESSURES

Malique Briggs 2, Quentin Bivens, Jr., 2, Braxton Lee 1, Levan Davis 1.