SHELIA LYNN GIBBS

Dec. 17, 1969-Oct. 19, 2017

Funeral services for Shelia Lynn Gibbs, 47, of Quitman, will be at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017 from the Chapel of Wright’s Funeral in Quitman, with Rev. Terry Irby officiating. Visitation will begin after 5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017 from the Parlor of Wright’s Funeral Home.

Following the funeral service, interment will take place at Gibbs-Griffin Cemetery.

Born on Dec. 17, 1969 in Waynesboro to Billy and Faye Weaver Brady, she died on Thursday, Oct. 19, 2017 at Forrest General Hospital in Hattiesburg.

She is survived by her husband, Billy Joe Gibbs; a son and daughter-in-law, Justin and Amy Gibbs; her mother, Linda Faye Brady; and a sister, Sherrie Brady.

She was preceded in death by her father, Billy R. Brady; and her grandparents, W.A. “Bill and Martha Brady and Violet Aileen Paff.

Pallbearers will be Justin Gibbs, Doug Griffin, Blake Griffin, Derek Griffin, John McCann and Byron Stallings.

Wright’s Funeral Home of Quitman is in charge of arrangements.