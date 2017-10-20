Jaguars punch playoff dance ticket with Thursday night win

Click on the screen above to see video highlights and an interview with Cole Holden after Thursday night’s win over Newton County Academy.

(Editor’s Note: Photos from Thursday night’s game are already posted to the website. The complete story and statistics will be posted Friday night as part of our normal highlights show.)

With their backs firmly against the wall, Wayne Academy’s varsity football team out of the corner fighting, taking a 26-7 win on the road over Newton County Academy Thursday night to all but formally qualify for the MAIS Class 3A playoffs.

The formal announcement should come late Friday night after all of the seedings are announced. Heading into Thursday’s game as a No. 15 seed in the postseason, though, the victory over the Generals should more than keep the Jaguars in the 16-field team.

Things started out sluggishly for both teams in the first half, with neither squad scoring in the first quarter. With 6:27 left in the first half, though, Payne West hauled in an 11-yard pass form Jacob Castle and the Cole Harris extra point made it 7-0.

The third quarter quickly turned into the West show, as the junior scored on a 1-yard run with 6:46 left in the period, then added a 9-yard run with 2:25 remaining. That opened up a 19-0 lead for the Jaguars.

With 42 seconds left in the quarter, the Generals scored their only points of the night when Braxton Rose bulled his way in from 6 yards out. The Ethan McDill extra point made it 19-7 heading into the final quarter of play.

With 2:21 left in the contest, West sealed the victory with a 38-yard run, stiff-arming a defender right near the goal line to hit pay dirt. The Harris extra point made it 26-7.

The Jaguars rushed for 198 yards on 37 carries and passed for another 95. West rushed for 73 yards, passed for another 49 and cause two passes for 49 yards.

The defense turned in one of its best performances of the season, limiting the Generals to 42 yards on 32 rushes while allowing only 83 yards through the airways and forcing a total of five turnovers — four fumbles and an interception.