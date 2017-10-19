Shooting call at school proves to be false

By Paul Keane

The Wayne County News

Another false alarm at a local school — this time reportedly involving a shooting incident — was handled quickly by school district officials and the Waynesboro Police Department.

According to WPD Criminal Investigations Commander Don Hopkins, a call was received at 12:45 p.m. Thursday that a shooting had taken place at Waynesboro-Riverview School. He added that by the time law enforcement arrived on the scene, school officials had already handled the matter.

A minor student was questioned, and discipline of the student is being handled by the school, Hopkins said.

“There was nothing to the incident,” Hopkins said. “It was another prank phone call.”

The incident comes on the heels of a fake bomb threat called in regarding Wayne County High School earlier this week.