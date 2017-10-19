EVELYN MAXINE TAYLOR

May 23, 1947-Oct. 18, 2017

Funeral services for Evelyn Maxine Taylor, 70, of Waynesboro, will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017 from Community Southern Methodist Church, with Rev. Roger Douglas and Rev. Johnny Edwards officiating. Visitation will be from 5-9 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 20, 2017 from the Parlor of Freeman Funeral Home, followed by a lie-in-state from 10-11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017 from Community Southern Methodist Church.

Following the funeral service, interment will take place at Community Southern Cemetery.

Born on Friday, May 23, 1947 in Waynesboro to J.C. and Mary Gandy, she was a member of Community Southern Methodist Church and was retired as a Machine Operator at the blanket factory.

She died on Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2017 at her residence, surrounded by her loving family.

She is survived by her husband, Paul E. Taylor of Waynesboro; a son, Davis Beasley of Millry, Ala.; a daughter, Linda Abston of Waynesboro; a stepson, James Taylor of Buckatunna; a stepdaughter, Paula Davenport of McLain; a brother, Horace S. Gandy of Waynesboro; a sister, Hester Evans of Waynesboro; three grandchildren, Jana McLain, Jalin Beasley and Jessie Abston; three step-grandchildren, Joshua Davenport, Keri Burgess and Kody Taylor; and a host of great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, J.C. and Mary Gandy; a stepson, Lloyd Taylor; a granddaughter, Stacie Abston; and a step-grandson, Jeremy Davenport.

Freeman Funeral Home of Waynesboro is in charge of arrangements.