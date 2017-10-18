Lady War Eagles heading to state title game

Click on the screen above to watch video highlights and interviews from Tuesday night’s South State Championship Series.

By Paul Keane

The Wayne County News

VICKSBURG — For the first time since 2015 and the eighth time in school history, Wayne County High School will be playing for a softball state title.

The Lady War Eagles earned that right here Tuesday night by routing Warren Central in Game 1 and then holding on to take Game 2 in the Class III South State Championship Series.

It marks the eighth South State title for WCHS since 2010 and the fifth for Head Coach Jamie Powell, who has traveled to Freedom Ridge Park in Ridgeland with both fast-pitch and slow-pitch squads. Awaiting the 30-4 Lady War Eagles will be long-time nemesis Neshoba Central, which has won just about every softball state title available over the last five years.

The two teams will square off in a best-of-three series starting at 11 a.m. Saturday at Freedom Ridge Park in Ridgeland. All three games will be played Saturday, with 30 minute breaks between the contests. All three games will also be played on the Red Field.

No matter who the opponent is, though, Powell said he was proud of this year’s team.

“This team has just been special all year,” he said. “We have to give all the glory to the Good Lord. He’s blessed us, and this is just a special team that He has had His hand upon.

“I want to thank all the parents and fans who made the trip over here to Vicksburg. We had a great show of support here, and it meant a lot. I’m just so proud of these girls. They executed the game plan we asked them to do. They’ve brought a great work ethic to every game.

“I’m just happy to see anybody on Saturday,” Powell added about a potential opponent before knowing the outcome of the Neshoba-Northwest Rankin series. “I’m sure it will be our old foe Neshoba. We’re just excited for the opportunity. We’re going to go up there and try to play a good game. We want to go and compete and leave it all on the field and whatever happens, happens.”

While leaving it all on the field Tuesday night against Warren Central, the Lady War Eagles also left a lot of softballs in the grass behind the outfield fences. WCHS used the long ball throughout the game, and ended up needing every homer available in Game 2 as the Lady Vikings simply would not go away until the final out of the series.

The following are recaps of the two games played Tuesday night:

Game 1

WCHS 13, Warren Central 2

The Lady War Eagles jumped on the Lady Vikings early and often, pushing across nine runs in the first three frames to come away with the mercy-rule victory.

In the top of the first, Camryn Miller led things off with a single before Promise Shanks doubled and then a sacrifice fly by Katie Cheeks scored Miller. Brook Jordan then stepped up to the plate and added to her school-record season home run total by blasting a two-run shot that made it 3-0.

Still with one out, Paige Powe singled, Emily McDonald walked and Shay Hundley doubled to score a pair of runs. Hundley would later score when Emily Rigney hit a sacrifice fly.

By the end of it all, WCHS had pounded out six hits and had a healthy 6-0 lead.

In the second, Miller and Shanks both singled to lead things off, then a sacrifice fly by Cheeks moved the runners up. With two outs, Powe hit a double that score both Miller and Shanks and it was 8-0.

In the third, Hundley led things off with a single, moved to second when Brannigan Holifield reached on an error, took third off Rigney’s sacrifice fly and later scored when Maggie West hit into a fielder’s choice that forced courtesy runner Alandria Smith at second.

While the offensive barrage was going on, Jordan’s pitching and the WCHS defense handcuffed the Lady Vikings most of the way. The side was retired in order in both the first and third frames, with a double and a single in the second doing no damage.

In the bottom of the fourth, a solo home run made it an 9-1 contest, but WCHS answered right back with four runs in the top of the fifth.

That’s when Hundley drew a leadoff walk, Holifield singled and then Rigney singled toss core Hundley. Maggie West hit a single to score courtesy runner Smith and a fielder’s choice by Miller plated Rigney to make it 13-1.

The Lady Vikings added a solo home run in the bottom of the fifth, but it was already too late to avoid the 10-run mercy rule.

For the game, WCHS pounded out 16 hits, including a home run, while Jordan limited the Lady Vikings to four hits across the five innings.

Game 2

WCHS 14, Warren Central 11

This time as the home team, the Lady War Eagles once again scored early and often and needed nearly every single run scored to take the victory after a late-inning rally by the Lady Vikings.

In the bottom of the first, Promise Shanks reached on a one-out error and later scored when Paige Powe singled. In the top of the second, Warren Central used a lead off solo home run to make it 1-1.

In the bottom of the third, Miller led things off with a single, then Katie Cheeks singled, as did Brook Jordan before Powe stepped up and deposited a 1-1 pitch over the right-centerfield wall for a grand slam home run. That opened up a 5-1 advantage for Wayne County.

The Lady Vikings used a double and a single to push across a run in the top of the fourth, but the Lady War Eagles quickly responded.

In the bottom of that frame, Brannigan Holifield led things off with a solo home run, then Emily Rigney walked before Maggie West doubled to score her. Miller then singled to score West before Shanks walked, Cheeks singled and Jordan hit a three-run home run. Just for good measure, Powe followed that three-run shot up with a solo home run and the Lady War Eagles had scored eight runs and appeared to be in total control of things at 13-2.

The Lady Vikings had other things in mind, though.

Down to their final at-bat, Warren Central utilized three hits and a pair of errors to push across five runs in the top of the fifth to stave off mercy-rule elimination. In the top of the sixth, a single an a two-run home run made it 13-9. In the bottom of the sixth, Powe hit a solo home run, her third dinger of the game, to make it 14-9.

Warren Central then led off the top of the seventh with consecutive solo home runs to trim the deficit down to 14-11. With one out and runners on first and second, the Lady Vikings appeared poised to rally all the way back. Instead, a pop-up to Emily McDonald and a grounder to Miller that was thrown to Rigney at first base ended the threat and allowed the celebration to begin.

For the game, the Lady War Eagles collected 16 hits again, including five home runs, while the Lady Vikings were held to 11 hits over the seven innings.