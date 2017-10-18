HOUSTON A. BUTLER

March 5, 1925-Oct. 18, 2017

Funeral services for Houston A. Butler, 92, of Waynesboro, will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 20, 2017 from the Chapel of Freeman Funeral Home, with Dr. Andy Olson and Rev. James Murphy officiating. Visitation will be from 9-11 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 20, 2017 from the Parlor of Freeman Funeral Home.

Following the funeral service, interment will take place at White House Cemeteery in Waynesboro.

Born on Thursday, March 5, 1925 in Wayne County to B.W. and Ida Cochran Butler, he served in the United States Army and was a veteran of World War II. A retired Truck Driver, he died on Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2017 at Wayne General Hospital.

He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Al and Dianne Butler of Lawrenceville, Ga.; a daughter and son-in-law, Regina and Dr. Andy Olson of Waynesboro; five grandchildren and their respective spouses, Traci and Mike LaVernway of Lawrenceville, Lisa and Shannon Cowan of Loganville, Ga., Sonny Butler of Stone Mountain, Ga., Todd and Tammy Olson of Waynesboro and Paul Olson of Woodland Park, Colo.; eight grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Pansy Butler; his mother, Ida C. Butler; his father, B.W. Butler; four brothers, a sister and a grandson, Mark Olson.

