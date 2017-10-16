One being charged in fake WCHS bomb threat

By Paul Keane

The Wayne County News

A student will be charged in a Monday afternoon bomb threat at Wayne County High School that proved to be false.

Waynesboro Police Chief Holt Ross confirmed on Monday afternoon that a minor is being charged in the case. As the investigation continues, the student could be facing felony charges.

Since the student is a minor, the suspect’s name is not being released.

At around 1 p.m. on Monday, Ross said a phone call was received by 9-1-1 dispatchers Monday afternoon, with the caller saying that a bomb had been placed inside WCHS and it was set to explode in 35 minutes. Two previous calls to 9-1-1 were hang ups, but the third call was recorded.

Ross said the area was immediately secured, and all three calls were traced to an area on campus. Ross and school officials indicated that two students had stepped outside of the classroom at roughly the time the calls were made to emergency dispatchers.

No one was injured in the incident, and classes soon resumed. A number of parents heard about the incident on social media and came to the school to see about checking their students out of school for the day.