MARY FRANCES SNELLGROVE

Feb. 24, 1917-Oct. 14, 2017

Funeral services for Mary Frances Snellgrove, 100, will be at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2017 from the Chapel of Freeman Funeral Home, with Rev. Mike Cochran officiating. Visitation will be from 1-2 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2017 from the Parlor of Freeman Funeral Home.

Following the funeral service, interment will take place at Davis-Snellgrove Cemetery in State Line.

Born on Feb. 24, 1917 in Chatom, Ala., to Francis and Sally Rebecca Reed McLemore, she was a Homemaker and a member of State Line United Methodist Church. She died on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017 in Sumrall.

She is survived by two daughters, Sherry Snellgrove Deakle and Becky Ladd, both of Hattiesburg; three grandchildren, Laura Iverson, Josh Ladd and Tyler Ladd; a great-grandchild, Van Iverson; two nieces and their respective spouses, Kathy and J.R. Waddell and Buddy and Mary Douglas, all of Waynesboro; and a nephew-in-law and his spouse, Ron and Linda Knapp.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Herman D. Snellgrove; her father, Francis McLemore; her mother, Sally Rebecca McLemore; two sisters, Doris Douglas and Elizabeth Kennedy; and a niece, Betty Knapp.

Pallbearers will be Josh Ladd, Tyler Ladd, Gerald Collins, Buddy Douglas, J.R. Waddell, Hermon Young, Mike Young and Perry Young. Honorary pallbearer will be Van Iverson.

An online guestbook can be signed at www.freemanfh.com.

Freeman Funeral Home of Waynesboro is in charge of arrangements.