JAMES H. WALLEY

Oct. 24, 1950-Oct. 14, 2017

Funeral services for James H. Walley, 66, of State Line, will be at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017 from Mt. Olive Baptist Church in the Knobtown community, with Rev. James Earl Walley officiating.

Interment will follow at Simpson Cemetery.

Born on Oct. 24, 1950, he was an avid fisherman and a member of Mt. Olive Baptist Church. An employee at Leakesville Hospital, he died on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017 at Wayne General Hospital.

He is survived by his wife, Shellie Walley; his mother and father, Clara and Richard Walley; three sons, James C. Walley, Erick Walley and Richard Walley; three daughters, Dewand Dubose, Iamekia Rachal and Chavon Cooper; three brothers, Perry Walley, Oliver Walley and Level Walley, Jr.; and a sister, Susie Simpson.

He was preceded in death by a brother, Raymond Walley; and a daughter, Tanya Walley.

McDonald and Sons Funeral Home of Waynesboro is in charge of arrangements.