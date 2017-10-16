GEORGIA B. BREWER

Jan. 4, 1927-Oct. 15, 2017

Funeral services for Georgia B. Brewer, 90, of Richton, will be 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2017 from the Chapel of Freeman Funeral Home, with Rev. Tub Nicholson and Rev. Douglas Manning officiating. Visitation will be from 5-9 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 16, 2017 from the Parlor of Freeman Funeral Home.

Following the funeral service, interment will take place at Crossroads Cemetery in Wayne County.

Born on Tuesday, Jan. 4, 1927 in Wayne County, she was a member of Pleasant Ridge Assembly of God. She died on Sunday, Oct. 15, 2017 at her residence, surrounded by her loving family.

She is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, James and Mary Brewer; two grandchildren and their respective spouses, James W. Brewer and Jarrod and Ashley Brewer, all of Richton; and two great-grandchildren Aden Brewer and Paisley Brewer, both of Richton.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Wesley Brewer; and a grandson, James Wesley Brewer.

Pallbearers will be Jarrod Brewer, Mark Odom, David Summers, Tyler Summers, Quentin Washam, Lequin Washam, Alvin Ray Hutto, Aden Brewer and Trey Brewer.

