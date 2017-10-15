Lady War Eagles head to South State

By Paul Keane

The Wayne County News

In a third-round playoff series Saturday, Wayne County High School’s slow-pitch softball team had little trouble with the Lady Jaguars of North Pike, rolling to a pair of easy wins to sweep the series and advance to Tuesday night’s Class III South State Championship.

The two victories moved the Lady War Eagles to 28-4 heading into Tuesday night’s South State Series on the road against Warren Central, which improved to 18-8 overall with a three-game series win over Harrison Central Saturday. As of Sunday morning, an official start time for the best-of-three series had not been announced.

The winner of Tuesday night’s series advances to Saturday’s State Championship Series against either Northwest Rankin or Neshoba Central. That series will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday at Freedom Ridge Park in Ridgeland.

“We hit quite a few (home runs) today,” Head Coach Jamie Powell said. “I’m just proud of my kids. They came out today with a focus about them that I maybe didn’t see in the second round earlier this week. When they threw that first pitch, they commenced to playing ball.

“Now, we have an opportunity to go play for a chance to play for it all. The goals these girls set at the start of the season are within reach, and we’re one step way from having a chance to play for the ‘bling bling,’ as they call it.”

WCHS took wins of 15-2 and 22-4 over the Lady Jaguars, pounding out 33 hits and nine home runs while allowing only 10 hits by the visiting team over the course of the series. The following are recaps of the two games played on Saturday:

Game 1

WCHS 15, North Pike 2

After a scoreless first inning, the Lady War Eagles put together a hitting clinic that left the Lady Jaguars reeling.

North Pike actually scored the first run of the game, using an error, a grounder and a sacrifice fly to take a 1-0 lead in the top of the second. In the bottom of that frame, though, WCHS exploded for six runs to take total control of things.

Paige Powe got things started with a double, then Emily McDonald hit a two-run home run. Shay Hundley then singled before Brannigan Holified hit a two-run shot that made it 4-1. Emily Rigney then singled before Maggie West drew a walk, then Camryn Miller hit a sacrifice fly to advance both runners. Another sacrifice fly by Promise Shanks scored Rigney before Katie Cheeks hit a double to score West and make it 6-1.

In the bottom of the third, Powe hit a solo home run to make it 7-1, then the Lady Jaguars used a solo shot in the top of the fourth to make it 7-2.

In the bottom of the fourth, WCHS sent 11 batters to the plate, using six hits and a North Pike errors to push across eight runs.

It started when West reached on a leadoff single, then Miller singled and Shanks walked to load the bases. Cheeks then singled to score a run before Brook Jordan singled to push across two more runs. With one out, Hundley singled to score another run before Holifield cleared the bases with her second home run of the game, this time a three-run shot that made it 15-2.

Jordan was able to retire the side in order in the top of the fifth to end the game under the 10-run mercy rule.

For the contest, WCHS pounded out 14 hits, including four home runs. Jordan, despite battling nausea due to a severe headache, limited the Lady Jaguars to only three hits in five innings of action.

Game 2

WCHS 22, Lady Jaguars 4

It was more of the same, with the only difference being the Lady War Eagles were the visiting team in the deciding contest.

In the top of the first, Camryn Miller led things off by reaching on an error, then Promise Shanks singled. With two outs, Paige Powe hit a two-run home run and the Lady War Eagles led by a 3-0 margin.

In the second, Shay Hundley led things off with a solo home runs then, with one out, Emily Rigney and Maggie West both singled before Miller doubled to score Rigney. Shanks then stepped up and took a 2-1 pitch and deposited it over the left-centerfield fence for a three-run home run. Later, with two outs, Brook Jordan singled before Paige hit a two-run shot that opened up a 10-0 advantage for WCHS.

In the bottom of the second, the Lady Jaguars used a leadoff home run, a pair of singles and an error and a bases loaded walk to trim the deficit down to 10-2.

In the third, WCHS sent 14 batters to the plate, collecting eight hits and using a pair of North Pike errors to break things wide open with a 10-run inning.

With one out, Brannigan Holifield doubled, then Rigney singled to score her, moving to second on the throw and to third on an error on the play. West then walked before Miller singled to score a run. Shanks then hit a sacrifice fly to push across another run and make it 13-2.

Katie Cheeks then reached on an error before Jordan singled and then Powe singled to score a run. Emily McDonald then walked before Hundley doubled to drive home three runs. Holifield then singled before Rigney singled to score another pair of runs.

By the time the smoke cleared, the Lady War Eagles held a 20-2 advantage.

In the bottom of the third, North Pike used a double, three straight singles and a sacrifice fly to push across a pair of runs.

WCHS closed things out in the top of the fourth when, with two outs, Cheeks drew a walk and then Jordan clubbed a two-run homer.

Jordan, still battling her stomach issues, then came out in the bottom of the frame to retire the side in order and end the game under the mercy rule.

For the contest, WCHS pounded out 19 hits, including five home runs, while the Lady Jaguars were held to seven hits