VIDEO — 1013 Home Turf (Highlights Show)

Tigers roll past War Eagles

By Paul Keane

The Wayne County News

Friday the 13th was brutal for Wayne County High School’s varsity football team.

After keeping things close for a quarter and a half, the War Eagles saw the visiting Tigers of Hattiesburg utilize short fields, turnovers and big plays to come away with a 60-18 win Friday night at War Eagle Stadium. The win improved HHS to 8-0 overall and 4-0 in District 4-5A action while WCHS fell to 4-4 and 2-2.

“They are a good team, and we helped them out,” Head Coach Todd Mangum said. “We didn’t play clean, and you can’t do that against a good team like Hattiesburg.

“This kind of game will reveal the character of everyone on this team. The last time we lost a game, we came back and won the next one. I expect that to happen again.

“Yes, we had some injuries, and we lost two offensive linemen tonight to injuries. We’re just going to get the next man up ready, get some duct tape and twine and wrap up and get ready to go play another district game next week at Stone.”

The Tigers took their first drive of the night and proceeded to march 47 yards in seven plays, capping things off with a 19-yard run to make it 6-0 with 8:56 left in the first quarter. As time expired in the quarter, the Tigers scored on a 21-yard run on fourth down to make it 12-0 at the end of the period.

Early in the second quarter, Hattiesburg put together a 45-yard, seven-play drive that was capped off with a 2-yard run, making it 20-0 with 8:14 left in the first half.

The War Eagles’ offense got on track after that score, marching 76 yards in eight plays before Josh Page scored on a 17-yard run. That made it a 20-6 ballgame with 6:07 left before the intermission.

Unfortunately for the home team, it would be the last time it would score until late in the fourth quarter.

The Tigers answered that score with a 5-yard scoring run to make it 26-6 at halftime. The third quarter was all Hattiesburg, as the Tigers used a 50-yard pass, then intercepted a pass and turned that into a 2-yard touchdown run, followed by another interception that set up Hattiesburg with a short field that resulted in another 2-yard touchdown run and suddenly it was 46-6 with 5:09 left in the third quarter of play.

It took only one play after the third WCHS interception on three consecutive series for the Tigers to score, as the visiting team utilized a 65-yard pass on first down to make it 53-6 with 4:10 left.

The War Eagles then mounted an impressive 91-yard, 14-play drive that ended when Jerronta Walker scored on a 6-yard run. That made it 53-12 with 10:46 left in the contest, but the Tigers returned the ensuing kickoff 85 yards for a score to make it 60-12 with 10:34 remaining.

WCHS mounted one final drive of the night, this one a 59-yard, six-play one that ended when Perionta Norsworthy scored from a yard out. That set the final margin at 60-18.

For the night, the War Eagles rushed for 253 yards and passed for another 85 while giving up 225 rushing on 37 carries and 219 through the airways. The injury bug bit heavily again, with a number of players questionable for Friday night’s road district game against Stone High.

HATTIESBURG 60, WCHS 18

SCORE BY QUARTERS

HHS 12 14 27 7 — 60

WCHS 0 6 0 12 — 18

SCORING SUMMARY

FIRST QUARTER

HHS — 8:56, 19-yard run. Pass failed.

HHS — 0:00, 21-yard run. Pass failed.

SECOND QUARTER

HHS — 8:14, 2-yard run. Pass for conversion.

WCHS — 6:07, Josh Page 17-yard run. Pass failed.

HHS — 1:23, 5-yard run. Pass failed.

THIRD QUARTER

HHS — 11:32, 50-yard pas. Pass failed.

HHS — 7:26, 2-yard run. Kick good.

HHS — 5:09, 2-yard run. Kick good.

HHS — 4:10, 65-yard pass. Kick good.

FOURTH QUARTER

WCHS — 10:46, Jerronta Walker 6-yard run. Run failed.

HHS — 10:34, 85-yard kickoff return. Kick good.

WCHS — 3:42, Perionta Norsworthy 1-yard run. Run failed.

TEAM STATISTICS

FIRST DOWNS: WCHS 18, HHS 23

RUSHES-YARDS: WCHS 52-253, HHS 37-225

PASSES: WCHS 6-17-4, HHS 14-22-0

PASSING YARDS: WCHS 85, HHS 219

FUMBLES-LOST: WCHS 1-1, HHS 2-0

PENALTIES-YARDS: WCHS 9-65, HHS 16-135

PUNTS-AVERAGE: WCHS 5-35.0, HHS 3-40.7

RETURN YARDS: WCHS 85, HHS 188

THIRD DOWN CONVERSIONS: WCHS 6-of-15, HHS 8-of-13

FOURTH DOWN CONVERSIONS: WCHS 1-of-1, HHS 1-of-2

TIME OF POSSESSION: WCHS 26:43, HHS 21:17

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING

Josh Page 6-86, ZaBryon Jackson 13-72, W.C. Washington 12-45, Perionta Norsworthy 3-34, Jerronta Walker 4-16, Raytavious Walker 3-6, ZhaKerreun Wesley 5-3, Shadamien Williamson 6-(-5).

PASSING

ZaBryon Jackson 5-7-0 52 yards, ZhaKerreun Wesley 1-8-3 33 yards, Josh Page 0-2-0 0 yards.

RECEIVING

ZaBryon Jackson 1-33, Kiel Richards 2-28, Dearius Royal 2-16, Josh Page 1-8.

TACKLES

Gregory Robinson 5, Rodricus Watkins 5, Christopher Walley 4, Jeremy Sibley 4, Jeremy Reed 4, Robert Arrington 3, Jaques Turner 3, Braxton Lee 3, Quentin Bivens, Jr., 3, Riley Revon 3, Perionta Norsworthy 3, Malique Briggs 3, ZaBryon Jackson 2, Josh Page 2, Cole Walters 2, Trevion Loston 2, Shawntavious Smith 2, Brian Dixon 2, Demeco Miller 1.

CAUSED FUMBLES

Malique Briggs 1, Braxton Lee 1.

PASS BREAK-UPS

Malique Briggs 1, Robert Arrington 1.

Cougars maul Jaguars

By Sean Dunlap

The Wayne County News

COLUMBIA — Wayne Academy learned there is nothing more dangerous than a caged animal, and the Columbia Academy Cougars’ offense was off the chain thanks to a 54-point run in the first two quarters of regulation.

When the dust settled, Columbia cruised to a 60-14 thumping of the visiting Jaguars and dashed Wayne’s hopes of clinching a district championship in Mississippi Association of Independent Schools Class 3A District 4.

“Columbia’s big plays and turnovers hurt us coming out of the game,” said WA Head Football Coach Cole Holden. “Our guys didn’t give up and scored twice in the second half, but we dug ourselves a hole that we couldn’t get out of in the end.

“We’ll now have to put this one behind us and focus on Newton Academy as we get ready to close out the regular season.”

Wayne rushed the football 33 times for 138 yards in the loss and was 4-16-1 passing for 62 yards. WA was hobbled in the affair with a pair of turnovers on fumbles as well as an interception.

Columbia was perfect in the passing department in going 9-for-9 and picking up 219 yards while rushing the ball 22 times for 201 yards.

The loss dropped Wayne’s season mark to 4-5, and the Jaguars’ district record evened at 1-1. Columbia improved to 4-5 and Friday’s win helped boost the Cougars to 1-0 in district action with CA set to face the third team in the area – Bowling Green – on Thursday, Oct. 19 at 6 p.m., in Franklinton, La.

WA defeated Bowling Green earlier in the season and had previously led the three-team district until Friday’s loss.

Holden noted WA and Newton have mutually agreed to move that game to Thursday, Oct. 19 at 7 p.m., at NCA – instead of the original game date, which would have been Friday.

Columbia, after winning the coin toss to start the contest, decided it wanted first dibs on the football and put together a 60-yard drive that finished six plays later with a 15-yard touchdown run by Cougars’ quarterback Ras Pace at the 9:49 mark.

Pace added the two-point conversion on a short run to put his time out to an 8-0 lead.

The miscue bug hit Wayne and led to a pair of Cougars’ scores – the first incident was a fumble by Jaguars’ quarterback Jacob Castle that allowed Columbia to score on a six-play, 80-yard drive that was capped by a nine-yard touchdown run by Riles Stuart with 6:05 showing on the clock.

Then, CA’s Brent Mitchell stepped in front of a Castle pass for a pick-six that was returned 27 yards for the third touchdown of the night.

In both Cougars’ scores, Pace ran in the two-point conversion to give his team a 24-0 lead with over five minutes remaining in the opening frame.

Wayne went three and out in its third offensive series of the game, and Columbia’s offense used a four-play, 59-yard drive to record their fourth score of the affair. CA tailback Drew Havard raced in from nine-yards out with 53 seconds left in the quarter for the touchdown.

Pace’s two-point conversion run helped the Cougars hold a 32-0 lead after the first 12 minutes of play.

Columbia continued to pound away at the Jaguars’ defense with three more touchdowns in the second quarter. The first score of the frame was boosted by a pass interference call on Wayne and three plays later Pace connected with receiver Owen Harper on a 23-yard touchdown pass.

The two-point conversion run attempt by Havard was stopped by WA’s defense shy of the goal line.

Two minutes later, Pace connected with receiver Aaron Thomas for a 64-yard scoring pass with Pace punching in the two-point conversion for the 46-0 lead.

The final score of the first half came when Stuart took the Pace handoff in from five-yards out with 3:02 left before intermission. Stuart tacked on the two-point conversion with a strong run into the end zone for the 54-0 advantage.

Wayne’s offense finally got on track in the third quarter with a six-play, 38-yard series that was boosted by strong kickoff return by Payne West on special teams.

Hunter Sanderson and Seth Roberson had key runs in the series and Castle had a big connection with Jared Loper to set up the scoring drive.

Facing third and four from the Cougars’ 12, Castle lobbed a shot to receiver Colton Coxwell for the score with 6:18 remaining in the period. Coxwell ran in the two-point conversion on a sweep around left end to put more points on the board.

Columbia responded on its next drive as Stuart exploded for a 59-yard touchdown run to make it a 60-8 difference. Pace took a knee on the two-point conversion try for the Cougars.

Wayne scored a late, cosmetic touchdown with 54 seconds left in the game as Sanderson raced in from four-yards out. West attempted the two-point conversion run as time expired – thanks to a running clock – and was stopped short of his destination.

For Wayne, Castle was 3-6-1 in the passing department for 45 yards while West went 1-4-0 for 17 yards. Sanderson and West each had single receptions for 17 yards apiece while Loper had one grab for 16 yards and Coxwell had one for 12 yards.

Leading the way on the ground for the Jaguars was Sanderson, who was hurt in the second-half and still came back to make some big plays, with 13 carries for 82 yards. Roberson, from the fullback position, had 22 yards on four carries, and West bulled his way to 20 yards on the ground thanks to 11 carries.

Coxwell had four carries for 21 yards for WA.

On defense, Sanderson led the way with nine tackles while West added eight and Markus Kittrell had five take-downs.

Columbia Academy 60, Wayne Academy 14

SCORE BY QUARTER

WA 0 0 8 6 – 14

CA 32 22 6 0 – 60

SCORING SUMMARY

FIRST QUARTER

9:49 – CA, Ras Pace 15-yard touchdown run. Pace two-point conversion run.

6:05 – CA, Riles Stuart nine-yard touchdown run. Pace two-point conversion run.

5:20 – CA, Brent Mitchell 27-yard interception return for touchdown. Pace two-point conversion run.

:53 – CA, Drew Havard nine-yard touchdown run. Pace two-point conversion run.

SECORD QUARTER

10:21 – CA, Pace to Owen Harper 23-yard touchdown pass. Havard two-point conversion run fails.

8:12 – CA, Pace to Aaron Thomas 64-yard touchdown pass. Pace two-point conversion run.

3:02 – CA, Stuart five-yard touchdown run. Stuart two-point conversion run.

THIRD QUARTER

6:18 – WA, Jacob Castle to Colton Coxwell 12-yard touchdown pass. Coxwell two-point conversion run.

3:46 – CA, Stuart 59-yard touchdown run. Pace two-point conversion run fails.

FOURTH QUARTER

:54 – WA, Hunter Sanderson four-yard touchdown run. Payne West two-point conversion run fails.

TEAM STATISTICS

FIRST DOWNS – WA 15, CA 17

RUSHES-YARDS – WA 33-138; CA 22-201

PASSES – WA 4-16-1; CA 9-9-0

YARDS – WA 62; CA 219

FUMBLES-LOST – WA 2-2; CA 1-0

PENALTIES-YARDS – WA 4-40; CA 4-30

PUNTS-AVERAGE – WA 4-37.5; CA 0-0

RETURN YARDS – WA 87; CA 69

THIRD DOWN CONVERSIONS – WA 6-11; CA 1-3

FOURTH DOWN CONVERSIONS – WA 0-1; CA 1-2

TIME OF POSSESSION – WA 29:12; CA 18:48

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING – Hunter Sanderson, 13-82; Seth Roberson, 4-22; Colton Coxwell, 4-21; Payne West, 11-20; Jacob Castle, 1-(-2).

PASSING – Jacob Castle, 3-6-1, 45 yards; Payne West, 1-4-0, 17 yards; Colton Coxwell, 0-6-0, 0 yards.

RECEIVING – Hunter Sanderson, 1-17; Payne West, 1-17; Jared Loper, 1-16; Colton Coxwell, 1-12.

TACKLES – Hunter Sanderson, 9; Payne West, 8; Markus Kittrell, 5; Seth Roberson, 4; Jacob Castle, 3; Hunter Harvison, 3; Jared Loper, 1; Caleb Kittrell, 1; Colton Coxwell, 1; Cole Harris, 1; Lowery Skinner, 1; Chance Newsome, 1.