Lady War Eagles advance to third round

Click on the screen above to watch highlights and interviews from Thursday night’s second-round softball playoff series.

By Paul Keane

The Wayne County News

After shaking off some rust after a week away from action, Wayne County High School’s slow-pitch softball team dispatched of the Lady Warriors of D’Iberville, sweeping a best-of-three series at home in the second round of the Class III playoffs Thursday night.

The pair of victories improved the Lady War Eagles to 26-4 while DHS ended its season at 12-6. WCHS now hosts North Pike in a best-of-three series Saturday at home. Game 1 of the series is scheduled to start at 2 p.m., with all necessary games after that to follow.

“We were a little rusty after having so much time off,” Head Coach Jamie Powell said. “D’Iberville is also a good team, as is everyone once you reach this level of the playoffs.

“We need to work on being more consistent in all phases of our game. We weren’t very consistent overall tonight, but we were able to keep the bottom part of their order off the bases so that the top part of their order didn’t hurt us as bad. They hit some home runs on us, but at least there weren’t a lot of people on base when they did it.

“Now, we get ready for North Pike, which is a scrappy team that hits the ball well and plays good defense. It doesn’t get any easier from here on out, but we’ve got a chance to play for a South State title if we take care of business on Saturday.”

The following are recaps of the two games played Thursday night”

Game 1

WCHS 11, D’Iberville 5

The Lady Warriors kept things close until the fifth inning when the Lady War Eagles blew things open with seven runs.

WCHS actually drew first blood in the bottom of the first. That’s when Katie Cheeks singled with two outs, then Brook Jordan singled before Paige Powe hit a single that made it 1-0 in favor of the home team.

In the bottom of the second, Shay Hundley hit a solo home runs to make it 2-0.

D’Iberville got on the board in the top of the fourth when Caitlin Heigler singled and later scored. That trimmed the deficit down to 2-1.

In the bottom of that frame, Paige Powe led things off with a single, followed by a single from Emily McDonald. With one out, Brannigan Holifield hit a sacrifice fly that scored Powe, then Emily Rigney singled to push McDonald across the plate. That made it 4-1.

In the fifth, the Lady Warriors saw Camellia Keller lead things off with a single before Saige Hebert reached on an error with one out. An Amari Carter walk loaded the bases before Natalie Campton singled to score both Keller and Hebert.

Then, came the bottom of the fifth.

That’s when Camryn Miller led things off with a single before Promise Shanks took an 0-2 pitch and deposited it over the right field fence for a two-run home run. Katie Cheeks then reached on an error before Jordan hit a two-run shot over the left field fence. Powe then singled before being forced at second on a fielder’s choice from McDonald. Shay Hundley then singled, followed by a three-run home run from Brannigan Holifield.

When the smoke cleared, the War Eagles had scored seven runs off six hits and held a commanding 11-3 advantage.

In the top of the seventh, Shelby Gehrmann led things off with a single before Hebert clubbed a two-run home run to trim the deficit down to 11-5.

For the game, WCHS collected 15 hits while D’Iberville pounded 11 hits.

Game 2

WCHS 15, D’Iberville 5

The Lady War Eagles jumped out to a huge early lead, then coasted to the series-ending victory.

Playing as the visiting team, the Lady War Eagles scored three runs in the top of that first. Camryn Miller led things off with a single before Promise Shanks walked and then Katie Cheeks reached on an error that scored Miller. Brook Jordan then singled to score Shanks before a sacrifice fly from Paige Powe scored Cheeks, making it 3-0.

In the second, Brannigan Holifield singled before Emily Rigney walked, but then a double play dashed the hopes of WCHS. Instead, Miller reached on an infield singled, Shanks drew a walk and then cheeks doubled to score Rigney, Miller and Shanks. Jordan followed that up with a two-run homer and the Lady War Eagles led by an 8-0 margin.

In the third frame, Shay Hundley led things off with a single, followed by a two-run homer from Holifield. Rigney then doubled, moved to third on Miller’s sacrifice fly and scored when Shanks singled. That opened up an 11-0 lead.

In the bottom of the third, Shelby Gehrmann reached on a fielder’s choice before Saige Hebert singled, with a pair of errors on the play allowing Gerhmann to score. Amari Carter then hit a three-run home run to trim the deficit down to 11-3.

In the fourth, Jordan was intentionally walked before Paige Powe reached on an error, then McDonald hit a three-run shot that made it 14-3.

The Lady Warriors rallied slightly in the bottom of the fifth, using back-to-back solo home runs from Hebert and Carter to make it a 14-5 ballgame.

In the top of the seventh, Holifield hit a solo home run to close out the scoring.

For the game, WCHS collected 14 hits while D’Iberville managed 10.