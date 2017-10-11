Sheila R. Carter

SHELIA R. CARTER

April 26, 1971-Sept. 30, 2017

Funeral services for Shelia R. Carter, 46, of Waynesboro, will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 13, 2017 from New Vision Baptist Church, with Rev. Ricky Chambers officiating. Visitation will be from 2-6 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017 from the Chapel of Turner Funeral Home.

Following the funeral service, interment will take place at Waynesboro Cemetery.

Born on April 26, 1971, she was a Mental Health Supervisor. She died on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017 at her residence.

