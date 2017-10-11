LEMON HOWARD

Aug. 29, 1928-Oct. 7, 2017

Funeral services for Lemon Howard, 89, of Vinergar Bend, Ala., will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017 from Little Bethel Church in Vinegar Bend, with Rev. Edward Martin officiating. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 13, 2017 from the Chapel of McDonald and Sons Funeral Home. Visitation will also be conducted from 9-11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017 from the church.

Following the funeral service, interment will take plce at Kaiser Hill Cemetery in Melvin, Ala.

Born on Aug. 29, 1928, she died on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017 at Washington County, Ala., Nursing Home.

He is survived by er spouse, Charlie Mae Howard; three sons, Jimmy Howard, Lemon Howard, Jr., and Willie Earl Howard; and six daughters, Latonya Smith, Irene Vean, Aleshia Ridgeway, Luretha Williams, Mary Alice Wilson and Annie J. Gray.

She was preceded in death by a son, Levon Howard.

McDonald and Sons Funeral Home of Waynesboro is in charge of arrangements.