JESSE LEE ROGERS

April 1, 1926-Oct. 7, 2017

Funeral services for Jesse Lee Rogers, 91, of State Line, will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017 from Shiloh Church of God in Christ in State Line, with Elder Eddie Simpson officiating. Visitation will be from 12-6 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 13, 2017 from the Chapel of Turner Funeral Home.

Following the funeral service, interment will take place at Mt. Nebo Cemetery in State Line.

Born on April 1, 1926, he was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, serving during World War II. A retired welder, he died on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017 at Specialty Hospital in Meridian.

Turner Funeral Home of Waynesboro is in charge of arrangements.