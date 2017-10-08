Trees down, some homes damaged by Nate

By Paul Keane

The Wayne County News

Hurricane Nate was naughty while in the area Saturday night, but not to the extent that it could have been as reports of damage were relatively minor.

One area that was hit by the storm was along County Farm Road. On Jo Land Road, just off County Farm Road, homeowner Shantell Busby had part of her roof ripped off by what is being termed as straight line winds.

Waynesboro Fire Chief Willard “Buster” Crocker said straight line winds came across Jo Land Road, then cut a diagonal swath along County Farm Road and then across Highway 145. At least three homes were damaged, with multiple trees and limbs being brought down in the process.

Busby said she was inside her home around 10 p.m. when the damage occurred, ripping off nearly half of her roof and placing it in her long driveway. When the roof was ripped off, according to Crocker, the house “pressurized,” causing some windows to be blown out.

Busby said no one was hurt and that she was in the home alone when the storm passed overhead.

A mobile home on County Farm Road appeared to be unscathed on the front side of the structure, but suffered extensive damage on the back side of the home. The roof had been severely damaged and neighbors and friends joined with emergency management personnel to place blue tarps over the roofs of the homes while also taking pictures with cell phones in order to document the damage for insurance claims.

Another home, located at the corner of County Farm Road and Highway 145, also suffered significant roof damage. At least two billboards were damaged by the winds as well.

Nate came ashore earlier than originally projected, with the first landfall occurring at the mouth of the Mississippi River around 7 p.m. Saturday. Many experts felt the storm would not make landfall until around 10 p.m. or even midnight.

A second landfall occurred near Biloxi, with the storm moving northeast from there, drenching much of the Pine Belt before moving on into Alabama and up to Tennessee and Georgia.

As of Sunday morning, there were no reported injuries from the storm.