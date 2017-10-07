VIDEO — 1006 Home Turf (Highlights Show)

Click on the screen above to watch our weekly Highlights Show

War Eagles take overtime thrill on road

By Paul Keane

The Wayne County News

LONG BEACH — It was the kind of win that defines a season, especially if you build upon it the rest of the way.

Wayne County High School’s varsity football team rallied three times, then put together a defensive stand in overtime before Jerronta Walker scored on a 4-yard run to give the War Eagles a 49-42 win over Long Beach Friday night at Lumpkin-Magee Stadium.

The win improved the War Eagles to 4-3 overall and 2-1 in District 4-5A play. The Bearcats fell to 5-2 and 2-1.

“Perseverance,” said Head Coach Todd Mangum. “That ‘WC’ on the side of the helmet means something to these kids.

“They just kept fighting and fighting and never gave up. They did what it took to win the game.”

The Bearcats enjoyed 91 offensive snaps during the contest but could not shake a WCHS team that simply refused to give in or give up.

“The defense did a great job tonight,” Mangum said. “The numbers might not show it, but they kept making big stops or getting turnovers when we needed them.

“In that overtime, I told them all they had to do was play four plays and make the stop. They came out and did just that, allowing us to win the game.

“This is big for us. Anytime you win, it’s big, but to come back and win a game in overtime — on the road — is huge. Now, we have to get ready for a really good Hattiesburg team next week.”

The two teams traded punts to start the game, then the Bearcats put together a two-play, 57-yard drive that began with a 52-yard pass on first down. A 5-yard run by quarterback Cade Crosby, followed by a Ty Vancourt extra point, made it 7-0 with 7:11 left in the first quarter of play.

Long Beach appeared poised to take control, forcing a punt and then marching 62 yards down to the WCHS 18-yard line before Demetrius Harris, Jr., intercepted a pass to kill the threat.

Two plays later, Josh Page called his own number and weaved his way upfield en route to a 74-yard scoring run. The Heath Mosley kick made it 7-7 with 18 seconds left in the opening stanza.

On the ensuing series, the Bearcats marched to the WCHS 40-yard line before a defensive stand on fourth down gave the offense possession at its own 39-yard line. The drive stalled, though, and a 42-yard field goal attempt missed its mark.

Long Beach then marched 80 yards in 10 plays, capping off the drive with a 5-yard run by Dennis Andrews. The Vancourt kick made it 14-7 with 5:46 left in the half.

On the very next play, Page hit ZaBryon Jackson with a short flare pass, and the senior turned it into a 65-yard touchdown play. The Mosley kick tied things up at 14-14 with 5:32 left before the intermission.

The Bearcats answered right back, putting together a 72-yard drive that ended when Crosby scored on a 3-yard run, with the Vancourt kick making it 21-14 with 2:12 remaining in the half.

The War Eagles were held to a three-and-out on the ensuing series, and Tony Young returned the punt 85 yards for a score. The Vancourt extra point opened up a 28-14 lead for the home team at halftime.

The third quarter proved to be all WCHS as the defense took control of things.

After WCHS was held to a three-and-out to start the second half, Mosley punted and the return was muffed, allowing Brian Dixon to fall on the loose ball. That gave the offense possession at the Long Beach 21-yard line. Two plays later, ZhyKerriun Wesley scored on an 18-yard run. The Mosley kick made it 28-21 with 9:42 left in the period.

On the very next play, Christopher Walley fell on a Long Beach fumble, giving the offense possession at the Bearcats’ 16. The drive was capped off when Shadamien Williamson scored his first varsity touchdown on a 1-yard run on fourth-and-goal. The Mosley kick knotted things up at 28-28 with 7:34 left in the quarter.

Two plays later, Jeremy Reed caused a fumble and Jackson recovered it at the Long Beach 16. Three plays later, Wesley hit Jackson with a 25-yard touchdown pass. The Mosley kick gave WCHS a 35-28 lead with 6:35 left in the third.

Christopher Walley would recover a fumble late in the quarter, but the offense could not capitalize on the miscue.

The Long Beach offense woke up in the fourth quarter, driving 41 yards in nine plays, with Crosby scoring on a 1-yard run. The Vancourt kick tied things up at 35-35.

A pooch kick was then recovered by the Bearcats, and Long Beach needed only seven plays to cover the 39 yards, with Young scoring from 7 yards out. The Vancourt kick made it 42-35 with 4:36 remaining in regulation.

The War Eagles answered right back, marching 59 yards in 11 plays, with Wesley scoring on a 5-yard run. Mosley booted the extra point to knot things up at 42-42.

On the final play of regulation, Long Beach intercepted a pass and returned it deep into WCHS territory before being tackled to force the overtime.

The Bearcats took possession for the first overtime but faced a fourth-and-goal from the four. The War Eagle defense held LBHS to a 1-yard loss, setting up the overtime heroics for the offense.

On first down, Jackson bulled his way forward for 6 yards. Then, on second down, Walker took the handoff and made his way to the 1 before diving over a defender for the winning score.

After the teams shook hands, officials made both teams come back out to attempt the extra point because of possible point differentials needed to break any ties for playoff seedings. Mosley came on and booted it through to make it 49-42.

WCHS 49, LONG BEACH 42

SCORE BY QUARTERS

WCHS 7 7 21 7 7 — 49

LBHS 7 21 0 14 0 — 42

SCORING SUMMARY

FIRST QUARTER

LBHS — 7:11, Cade Crosby 5-yard run. Ty Vancourt kick.

WCHS — 0:18, Josh Page 74-yard run. Heath Mosley kick.

SECOND QUARTER

LBHS — 5:46, Dennis Andrews 5-yard run. Vancourt kick.

WCHS — 5:32, ZaBryon Jackson 65-yard pass from Page. Mosley kick.

LBHS — 2:12, Crosby 3-yard run. Vancourt kick.

LBHS — 0:29, Tony Young 85-yard punt return. Vancourt kick.

THIRD QUARTER

WCHS — 9:42, ZhyKerriun Wesley 18-yard run. Mosley kick.

WCHS — 7:34, Shadamien Wesley 1-yard run. Mosley kick.

WCHS — 6:35, Jackson 25-yard pass from Wesley, Mosley kick.

FOURTH QUARTER

LBHS — 7:12, Crosby 1-yard run. Vancourt kick.

LBHS — 4:36, Young 7-yard run. Vancourt kick.

WCHS — 0:36, Wesley 5-yard run. Mosley kick.

FIRST OVERTIME

WCHS — Jerronta Walker 4-yard run. Mosley kick.

TEAM STATISTICS

FIRST DOWNS: WCHS 18, LBHS 30

RUSHES-YARDS: WCHS 44-278, LBHS 65-310

PASSES: WCHS 7-19-1, LBHS 13-26-1

PASSING YARDS: WCHS 145, LBHS 144

FUMBLES-LOST: WCHS 2-1, LBHS 4-3

PENALTIES-YARDS: WCHS 13-110, LBHS 6-30

PUNTS-AVERAGE: WCHS 5-40.8, LBHS 3-27.0

RETURN YARDS: WCHS 55, LBHS 162

THIRD DOWN CONVERSIONS: WCHS 1-of-10, LBHS 13-of-20

FOURTH DOWN CONVERSIONS: WCHS 2-of-3, LBHS 1-of-3

TIME OF POSSESSION: WCHS 23:51, LBHS 24:09

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING

Josh Page 6-95, Shadamien Wesley 12-62, ZaBryon Jackson 6-37, ZkyKerriun Wesley 4-34, Raytavious Walker 7-20, Perionta Norsworthy 4-15, Jerronta Walker 4-15.

PASSING

Josh Page 2-6-0 83 yards, ZkyKerriun Wesley 4-9-1 49 yards, ZaBryon Jackson 1-3-0 13 yards, Heath Mosley 0-1-0 0 yards.

RECEIVING

ZaBryon Jackson 5-114, Dearius Royal 2-31.

TACKLES

Jeremy Reed 14, Rodricus Watkins 13, Robert Arrington 13, Riley Revon 11, Quentin Bivens, Jr., 9, Demetrius Harris, Jr. 8, ZaBryon Jackson 6, Jeremy Sibley 6, Gregory Robinson 4, Christopher Walley 4, Shawntavious Smith 4, Malique Briggs 4, Levan Davis 3, Perionta Norsworthy 3, Cole Walters 3, Braxton Lee 2, Jaques Turner 2, Demeco Miller 2, Trevion Loston 2, Latreal Figgers 1.

QUARTERBACK PRESSURES

Levan Davis 1, Riley Revon 1, Demeco Miller 1.

CAUSED FUMBLES

Jeremy Reed 1.

RECOVERED FUMBLES

ZaBryon Jackson 1, Christopher Walley 1, Brian Dixon 1.

INTERCEPTIONS

Demetrius Harris 1.

Lamar races past Jaguars

By Sean Dunlap

The Wayne County News

Meridian’s Lamar School had 469 all-purpose offensive yards and hung 44 first-half points on Wayne Academy to cruise to a 51-0 win in the regular-season home finale for the Jaguars at T.F. Giles Field. The Class 4A visiting Raiders handily demonstrated why they are one of the top-rated teams in the state – thanks to a 7-11-0 passing clinic for 210 yards and then adding 259 yards on 33 carries led by senior tailbacks J.T. McClelland and Eric Hessler.

The Jaguars were stymied by the Lamar defense much of the night in that WA collected a meager 93 yards on the ground on 27 carries and was 6-16-1 passing for 73 yards.

“Lamar is a good football program,” said WA Head Football Coach Cole Holden following the contest. “We knew they were going to run the spread on us, and there wasn’t a whole lot that we could do to give ourselves a chance to stay in this one. Their offense and defense are top notch and we’ll go back to the drawing board starting Monday as we get ready to play Columbia.”

The loss, which also came on senior night for Wayne, dropped the Jags to 4-4 on the season. However, Wayne will take its 1-0 Class 3A district record into the Columbia game with a chance to play for a district title on Friday night.

Senior Payne West paced his team with 53 yards on 13 carries while Hunter Sanderson rushed six times for 34 yards. Quarterback Colton Coxwell had eight carries for six yards and scrambled out of the pocket on numerous occasions against a stifling Raiders’ defense.

Coxwell had a 5-15-1 passing effort for 53 yards while West threw a single pass for a 20-yard completion in the affair.

The Jaguars committed three fumbles in the game and two of those resulted in turnovers, and were flagged six times for 60 yards. Lamar School used lightning-fast schemes in the first quarter to send Wayne reeling — tacking four touchdowns on the scoreboard in the initial 12 minutes of regulation.

The Raiders scored at the 7:24 mark on a two-play, 83-yard drive that saw Lamar wideout Parker Neal reel in a 75-yard pass and kicker Davis Thames split the uprights for the point-after try to take a 7-0 lead.

From there, Lamar’s McClelland scored on a three-yard run with 5:28 in the frame and then a 41-yard run with 3:47 left in the quarter. Thames kicked both extra points to give his team a 21-0 lead.

The Raiders’ final score of the first quarter came on a four-yard run to cap a four-play drive with 1:20 showing on the clock. Thames’ PAT made it 28-0, and Lamar never looked back.

The Raiders’ defense sacked Coxwell in the end zone to start the second quarter for a safety. McClelland and Hessler each had touchdowns and Thames had back-to-back PATs with less than two minutes remaining before intermission to move out to a 44-0 lead.

With a running clock in the second half, Lamar relied on the legs of Hessler one final time as he capped an eight-play, 60-yard drive with 5:04 left to play in the third for a touchdown. Thames tacked on the PAT to set the final margin of victory at 51-0.

Wayne put together a late drive using its famed double-wing formation and was able to move from its own 28 to as deep as the Lamar 15 before coughing up the ball on a fumble, which allowed the Raiders to simply run out the clock in the fourth quarter.

Wayne collected a total of nine first downs on the night while going 1-of-10 on third down conversions. A bright spot was the fact that the Jaguars were a perfect 3-of-3 on fourth down conversions

Lamar, on the other hand, gained 21 first downs and went 4-of-6 on third down conversions. The Raiders were flagged three times for 20 yards in the affair.

On defense, WA was paced by Sanderson, who finished with a team-high 10 tackles while Jared Loper wound up with seven and Seth Roberson recorded six.

West had a quarterback pressure for the WA defense against Lamar.

Lamar School 51, Wayne Academy 0

SCORING BY QUARTER

WA 0 0 0 0 – 0

LS 28 16 7 0 – 51

SCORING SUMMARY

FIRST QUARTER

7:24 – LS, Parker Neal 75-yard touchdown reception. Davis Thames PAT.

5:28 – LS, J.T. McClelland 3-yard touchdown run. Thames PAT.

3:47 – LS, McClelland 41-yard touchdown run. Thames PAT.

1:20 – LS, Eric Hessler 4-yard touchdown run. Thames PAT.

SECOND QUARTER

11:55 – LS, Coxwell tackled in end zone for safety.

1:37 – LS, McClelland 12-yard touchdown run. Thames PAT.

:44.8 – LS, Hessler 4-yard touchdown run. Thames PAT.

THIRD QUARTER

5:04 – LS, Hessler 3-yard touchdown run. Thames PAT.

TEAM STATISTICS

FIRST DOWNS – WA 9; LS 21

RUSHES-YARDS – WA 27-93; LS 33-259

PASSES – WA 6-16-1; LS 7-11-0

YARDS – WA 73; LS 210

FUMBLES-LOST – WA 3-2; LS 1-0

PENALTIES-YARDS – WA 6-60; LS 3-20

PUNTS-AVERAGE – WA 4-27.25; LS 1-55.0

RETURN YARDS – WA 73; LS 69

THIRD DOWN CONVERSIONS – WA 1-of-10; LS 4-of-6

FOURTH DOWN CONVERSIONS – WA 3-of-3; LS 0-of-0

TIME OF POSSESSION – WA 20:34; LS 27:26

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING

Payne West, 13-53; Hunter Sanderson, 6-34; Colton Coxwell, 8-6.

PASSING

Colton Coxwell, 5-15-1, 53 yards; Payne West, 1-1-0, 20 yards.

RECEIVING

Cole Harris, 1-21; Payne West, 2-28; Jared Loper, 1-20; Michael Watson, 2-4.

TACKLES

Hunter Sanderson, 10; Jared Loper, 7; Seth Roberson, 6; Colton Coxwell, 6; Payne West, 5; Caleb Kittrell, 5; Cole Harris, 4; Chance Newsome, 4; Hunter Bishop, 4; Michael Watson, 3; Lowery Skinner, 3; Jacob Castle, 3; Samuel Chapman, 1; John Brown, 1.

QUARTERBACK PRESSURE

Payne West, 1.