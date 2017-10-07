Curfews implemented as Nate makes landfall

By Paul Keane

The Wayne County News

Curfews have been established throughout the county as Hurricane Nate began making its way ashore and to the Wayne County area Saturday night.

Both Wayne County and the City of Waynesboro established Saturday night curfews of midnight. The Town of State Line implemented an 8 p.m. curfew.

Emergency management officials met with county, city and town officials early Saturday night and made the decision to implement the curfews for the safety of the public.

Only emergency personnel, as well as essential facility personnel, should be on the roadways after the curfews.

Essential facility personnel are hospital, nursing home and public service utilities employees.

Earlier on Saturday, the Wayne County Emergency Management Agency urged all churches to cancel or suspend services on Sunday morning in the event that damage does occur in the county and emergency personnel need to have roadways accessible and clear.

Hurricane Nate made landfall as a Category 1 storm near the mouth of the Mississippi River around 7 p.m. Saturday. Throughout the night Saturday, the storm was expected to make its way through Southeast Mississippi, including Wayne County, bringing heavy rains, strong winds and possible tornadoes.

Residents are urged to remain indoors and seek shelter as the storm makes it way through the region. The curfews put in place on Saturday are expected to be lifted on Sunday.