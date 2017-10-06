Residents urged to prepare now for Nate

By Paul Keane

The Wayne County News

Residents in Wayne County are being urged by officials to begin preparing for a tropical system that will come through the area this weekend.

Tropical Storm Nate was headed on a path directly to New Orleans and the Mississippi Gulf Coast as of Friday morning. Forecasters expect Nate to be either a strong tropical storm or a hurricane when it makes landfall somewhere between New Orleans and Mobile, Ala. The track of the storm has narrowed over the past few days, and forecasters are certain that it will affect Mississippi in one form or another.

What forecasters are uncertain about right now is the intensity of the storm when it makes landfall. A fast-moving system, Nate is expected to make landfall sometime after midnight Saturday night. The system is expected to move through quickly, but strong winds, some heavy rainfall and the possibility of tornadoes are expected with the system.

Wayne County Emergency Management Director Angela Atchison is urging residents to begin preparing by stocking up on bottled water, batteries, flashlights and other emergency provisions.

“We always hope for the best and prepare for the worse,” Atchison said. “Everyone needs to begin to prepare. There is no reason to panic, but making preparations Friday and even early Saturday would be a wise move that could protect you, your family and your property.”

Atchison reminds residents to prepare as if the first 72 hours after a storm are solely on themselves, pointing out that it could take time for emergency responders to arrive at the scene. The reason for delays could be safety factors, more pressing emergencies or not being able to get to an area due to downed trees and power lines. Atchison said a good rule of thumb is to be prepared to be on your own for at least three days.

That includes having a full gallon of drinking water per person per day, securing any medications, making sure you have proper documentation (including insurance policy information) and securing any pets. Other items to include in an emergency preparedness kit should be:

• Flashlights and plenty of batteries.

• A basic first aid kit.

• Non-perishable food, preferably the kind that would not require heating.

• Fully fueled vehicles, generators, ATVs and tractors.

• An ample amount of cash on hand as ATMs and banks may be without power.

• Secure any outside, lightweight items such as garbage cans, pots, grills and the like.

• Clean out any gutters, ditches and other areas that collect water around your home.

• Be sure that important documents such as birth certificates, wills and other such paperwork is stored in a dry and secured location such as a safe deposit box.

Atchison said another area or preparation that her agency needs from the public is in identifying special needs residents and where they live. That information also needs to include the special needs of the resident and any medical equipment they are currently using.

“We’ve asked and asked for people to fill our the special needs registry form,” she said. “This is vital in an emergency because it lets first responders know what type of medical or other need a person has, along with what type of medical equipment will need to be brought with them once they are rescued.

“We need to know who is where and what their needs are. While it may be too late for this storm, we are still asking for people with special needs to fill out the form and let us know about them before an emergency.

“In the meantime, we ask everyone to remember their neighbors and to be sure and check on them and alert emergency personnel if there is a need.”