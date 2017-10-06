Lady War Eagles advance via forfeit

By Paul Keane

The Wayne County News

Saturday’s scheduled first-round playoff series for Wayne County High School’s slow-pitch softball team has been cancelled.

The cancellation didn’t come about because of threatening weather from Tropical Storm Nate, though. Instead, the opponent, Forest Hill, contacted officials at WCHS earlier this week and forfeited the contest.

That means the Lady War Eagles automatically advance to the second round of the playoffs against the winner of Friday night’s first-round series between D’Iberville and Vicksburg.

WCHS Head Coach Jamie Powell said he wasn’t sure whether his team would host that second round series or have to travel to the site of the winner of Friday night’s series. That was to be determined after the completion of Friday night’s first-round series.

Either way, WCHS will be playing a second-round, best-of-three series against either D’Iberville or Vicksburg on Tuesday night. All three games, if needed, will be played in the one night on Tuesday.

The winner of that series advances to the third round of the playoffs on Thursday, Oct. 12. The State Championship Series is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 21 at Freedom Ridge Park in Ridgeland.