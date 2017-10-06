JCJC suspending campus operations due to Nate

ELLISVILLE – Jones County Junior College will suspend normal campus operations based on the expected severe weather threat in the region. JCJC will make the following modifications to their standard operating schedule:

• All Residence Halls will close on Friday, Oct. 6 at 2 p.m. and reopen to students on Monday, October 9 at 2 p.m.

• All college operations will be closed on Monday, Oct. 9. All day and night classes (including credit and non-credit) have been canceled.

• The college will return to regular operations on Tuesday, Oct. 10 for regular scheduled classes and events.

This closing includes:

JCJC Main Campus

JCJC Clarke County Center

JCJC Greene County Center

JCJC Jasper County Center

JCJC Wayne County Center

Advanced Technology Center

College officials will determine further campus closings or modifications as the weekend progresses. Please check local news stations, campus e-mail, or the JCJC website for further information.