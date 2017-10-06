Dixie Electric activates its Emergency Response Plan

The management of Dixie Electric Power Association activated its emergency response plan on Thursday in response to Tropical Storm Nate.

The employees of Dixie Electric are busy preparing for the storm by stocking materials, loading trucks, coordinating food and preparing to answer member calls and questions.

“We encourage our members to prepare their families as well,” General Manager Randy Smith said. Dixie Electric’s website prepared.dixieepa.com provides tips and information for preparing for a hurricane.

Dixie Electric is associated with a network of electric cooperatives from across the state and nation that will send line crews in the event of a major power outage. Also, the Association has contracts with power line companies that can send additional line crews.

Members of Dixie Electric can report outages by calling the following numbers:

• 888-465-9209

• Laurel – 601-425-2535;

• Petal – 601-583-1131;

• Waynesboro – 601-735-2072.

Dixie Electric will also post outage updates on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. The Association serves 39,000 accounts in a seven-county area in south Mississippi, including Jones, Wayne, Perry, Forrest, Covington, Clarke and Jasper counties.