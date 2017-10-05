LEROY JAMES “L.J.” WEST

Jan. 6, 1936-Sept. 27, 2017

Funeral services for LeRoy James “L.J.” West, 81, of the Whistler community, will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 6, 2017 from Boyles Chapel United Methodist Church, with Rev. Glenn Freeman and Rev. Tom Walker officiating. Visitation will be from 5-9 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017 from the Parlor of Freeman Funeral, with a lie-in-state from 10-11 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 6, 2017 from Boyles Chapel United Methodist Church.

Following the funeral service, interment will take place at Boyles Chapel Cemetery.

Born on Monday, Jan. 6, 1936 to Lenwood Leon and Sallie Mae Eidson West in Wayne County, he married Myrtle Annette Henry on Dec. 26, 1957. He worked in the oilfield industry and had retired from Kelley Brothers Contractors, Inc., in Waynesboro after 52 years of service.

He was an active member of Boyles Chapel United Methodist Church ever since he was baptized and joined there in October of 1975. He died on Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2017 at Forrest General Hospital in Hattiesburg.

He is survived by his wife, Myrtle Annette Henry West; his daughter, Sarah Lanette West Crocker; his grandsons and their respective spouses, First Sergeant Gregory Alexander and Jasmine Crocker and Alex Jayrid Crocker; his great-grandchildren, Madelyn Elizabeth “Maddie Beth” Crocker and Cason James Crocker; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Willie James and Joan West and Thomas E. and Louise West; and a sister-in-law, Annie Ruth West.

He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother, Leon E. “Stub” West and a grandson, Jayrid Will Crocker.

Pallbearers will be from Kelley Brothers Contractors, Inc.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made to help build the Multi-Purpose Building in Wayne County. Donations can be mailed to Wayne County Cattlemen’s Foundation, 914 Jordan Sumrall Rd., Buckatunna, MS 39322 with a note in memory of L.J. West.

