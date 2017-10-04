Person of interest in death case arrested

By Paul Keane

The Wayne County News

A man considered a person of interest in a death investigation has been apprehended and charged with motor vehicle theft.

According to Waynesboro Police Department Chief Investigator Don Hopkins, Hollis Eugene Ashley, Jr., 43, turned himself in to authorities around 1 p.m. on Wednesday. He was being sought in connection with the death of Sheila Carter, who was pronounced dead in Saturday night.

Reports from the State Medical Examiner’s Office said that Carter died of natural causes related to a heart attack.

Even with the report, though, the WPD was searching for Ashley, who was suspected of driving the vehicle owned by Carter. That vehicle was not at the scene of her residence where she was pronounced dead.

Hopkins said Ashley turned himself in and was interviewed. He admitted to having the vehicle but denied taking the car without permission.

Hopkins said the vehicle was abandoned and another vehicle was being driven by Ashley in the Hattiesburg area. Officials with the Hattiesburg Police Department are investigating Ashley in a non-related case.

Ashley was booked into the Wayne County Adult Detention Center Wednesday afternoon and was charged with motor vehicle theft.