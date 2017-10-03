ANNIE “DEAN” CRAGER

June 27, 1930-Oct. 2, 2017

Funeral services for Annie “Dean” Crager, 87, of Chatom, Ala., will be at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2017 from New Haven Baptist Church in Millry, Ala., with Rev. Lamar Loper, Rev. Benjamin Laird and Rev. Mitchell Smith officiating. Visitation will be from 9:30-11 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2017 from New Haven Baptist Church.

Following the funeral service, interment will take place at New Haven Cemetery in Millry.

Born on Friday, June 27, 1930 in Washington County, Ala., she was a member of Hillcrest Missionary Baptist Church and was a Homemaker and Caretaker. She died on Monday, Oct. 2, 2017 at Washington County Hospital, surrounded by her loving family.

She is survived by six children and their respective spouses, Jesse L. and Evelyn “Chick” Crager, Mike E. and Debbie Crager, Mitchell and Michelle Crager, Betty Sue and John Vann, Karen Jean and Billy Henderson, all of Chatom, and Diane and Jim Williams of Fruitdale, Ala.; three foster children, Barbara Ann Langford, Ruthie Lee Wynn and Jesse Roy Richey; 13 grandchildren, Jason Crager, Elliott Crager, Coby Crager, Quint Crager, Mark Corey, Joe Corey, Lauren Ross, Tara Henderson, Kyle Williams, Dane Vann, Michelle Deese, Jessica Deese and Ashton Bailey; and a host of great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, D.J. Crager, Jr.; her mother, Mary “Froze” Loper; two brothers, Henry Loper and Hardy Loper; and a sister, Louise Heathcoe.

Pallbearers for the service will be all 13 of her grandchildren.

An online guestbook can be signed at www.freemanfh.com.

Freeman Funeral Home of Waynesboro is in charge of arrangements.