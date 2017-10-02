WPD investigating woman’s death

By Paul Keane

The Wayne County News

The Waynesboro Police Department is continuing an investigation into the death of a local woman Saturday night.

According to WPD Criminal Investigations Commander Don Hopkins, officers and emergency personnel were called to a residence on Tyson Drive around 8 p.m. Saturday. Upon arrival, officials discovered that Sheila Carter, 46, was dead and lying on the floor.

Hopkins said Carter was last seen and heard from around 5:30 p.m. Saturday, and that her body has been sent to Jackson for an autopsy, as is the normal procedure in such cases.

The Wayne County Coroner’s Office pronounced Carter dead at the scene.

No one has been arrested nor charged in the case, and Hopkins said the investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story, and we will have more details as they become available.