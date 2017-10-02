MARY BRENDA SULLIVAN

Dec. 7, 1963-Sept. 30, 2017

Funeral services for Mary Brenda Sullivan, 53, of Buckatunna, will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2017 from the Chapel of Freeman Funeral Home, with Rev. Glenn Bynum, Rev. Mark Ferguson, Rev. Tom Dees and Rev. Dennis Coats officiating. Visitation will be from 5-9 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 2, 2017 from the Parlor of Freeman Funeral Home.

Following the funeral service, interment will take place at Buckatunna Baptist Cemetery.

Born in Albuquerque, N.M., on Saturday, Dec. 7, 1953, she was a member of Eret Baptist Church and a Homemaker. She died on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017 at South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel.

She is survived by her husband, Frank Sullivan of Buckatunna; two sons and daughters-in-law, Jacob and Brandi Sullivan of Ellisville and Timothy and Tess Sullivan of RAF-Croughton, UK; a daughter, Jordan Sullivan of Buckatunna; a sister, Kathy Jordan of Newark, N.J.; and three grandchildren, Tritt Sullivan, Baylor Sullivan and Timber Sullivan.

Freeman Funeral Home of Waynesboro is in charge of arrangements.