GENE AUSTIN COOPER

July 25, 1935-Sept. 30, 2017

Funeral services for Gene Austin Cooper, 82, of Buckatunna, will be at 11 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 2, 2017 from Buckatunna First Baptist Church, with Dr. Terry Williams officiating. Visitation will be from 5-9 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017 from the Parlor of Freeman Funeral Home.

Following the funeral service, interment will take place at Buckatunna Baptist Church Cemetery.

Born on Thursday, July 25, 1935 to Austin Cooper and Eula Cooper, he was a member of Buckatunna First Baptist Church and was retired from Local LP Gas. He died on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017 at Wayne General Hospital.

He is survived by his wife, Mildred Gordon Cooper of Buckatunna; his daughter, Mildred Jean Cooper Smith of Buckatunna; a brother and sister-in-law, Joe and Dixie Cooper of Buckatunna; two grandsons and their respective spouses, Justin Cooper and Jessica Smith and Jared Austin and Erica Smith, all of Waynesboro; three great-grandchildren, Austin Grant Smith, Remington Ty Smith and Dallas Levi Smith; and a niece and her spouse, Dixie Jo and Daron Jordan.

He was preceded in death by his father, Austin Cooper; his mother, Eula Cooper; and his stepmother, Mamie Dail Cooper.

