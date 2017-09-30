VIDEO — 0929 Home Turf (Highlights Show)

Click on the screen above to watch our weekly football highlights show.

Jaguars beat Eagles for Homecoming win

By Sean Dunlap

The Wayne County News

Wayne Academy’s week-long homecoming celebration got a shot in the arm as the Jaguars used an explosive second quarter to build enough momentum to hold off Ben’s Ford Christian School, 36-26, at T.F. Giles Field on Friday.

The victory boosted Wayne to 4-3 on the 2017 campaign with the final home game of the regular season looming Friday, Oct. 6 against Lamar School of Meridian.

“I was really pleased with the way our kids came out to play tonight,” said WA Head Football Coach Cole Holden. “The offensive line gave us some opportunities to make plays happen and the defense battled all night long. We’re happy to get this win against a good team and we’ll celebrate a little before getting back into the routine of preparing for our next game on Monday.”

Wayne used two young quarterbacks to set the tempo of the game – Baylor Williams, in his first-ever varsity start, and sophomore Jacob Castle, who would ultimately see the majority of snaps through the evening.

Also moving up was underclassman Kaden Johnston, who had a solid night on defense in what would also be his first varsity contest.

On the night, Wayne rushed 35 times for 146 yards while having a 5-13-2 passing effort for 155 yards. Ben’s Ford carried the football 33 times for 116 yards and was 13-21-1 passing for 265 yards

Despite three fumbles in the early going, the Jags strung together a 12-play, 62 yard drive to start the contest with Hunter Sanderson and Seth Roberson carrying the mail and getting the team down to the Ben’s Ford 10-yard line.

On fourth and goal, Castle hit wide out Jared Loper in the corner of the end zone for the touchdown with 7:32 left in the first quarter. Sanderson then ran in the two-point conversion to give Wayne an 8-0 advantage.

Both teams would go three-and-out before the Ben’s Ford offense scored on a seven-play, 86-yard drive that was capped by a 20-yard touchdown run on third and seven with less than a minute remaining in the opening quarter.

The Eagles’ two-point conversion pass attempt fell incomplete, and BFCS had cut Wayne’s lead to only two points.

The second quarter saw Wayne’s offense ignite for three big scores that set the tempo for the team’s stretch run through the remainder of the first half.

With 5:28 left before intermission, Castle raced into the end zone for 10 yards out to put the icing on a seven-play, 54-yard series. One of the major plays in the drive was a 31-yard pass completion from Castle to Loper on a third-and-long situation.

Sanderson’s post-touchdown conversion run was stopped by the Ben’s Ford defense and Wayne moved out to a 14-6 lead.

Two minutes later, Wayne scored on a three-play drive that saw Castle go to the air again and hit receiver Michael Watson from 34-yards out. Sanderson’s two-point conversion run opened a 22-6 lead with 3:04 showing on the clock.

Watson came up big on defense for the Jaguars by picking off a Ben’s Ford pass with 49.3 seconds left before the mid-game break.

Moving over to offense, Watson came up big again … this time reeling in an 80-yard scoring strike from Castle to seemingly wrest control of the game from the Eagles heading into the locker room.

The Sanderson two-point conversion run was stopped short, but Wayne’s lead was now 28-6.

Ben’s Ford saw a 10-play, 65-yard drive reach the end zone on a 12-yard pass with just over seven minutes remaining in the third quarter. The two-point conversion pass once again cut into Wayne’s lead, 28-14.

Both teams sputtered late in the third quarter and the Jags and Eagles both punted after drives stalled. Then, Castle threw an interception with under three minutes left in the frame, but the Jaguars would get the ball back from the Eagles two plays later as Hunter Harvison recovered a BFCS fumble.

Castle threw another interception with 20 seconds left in the third, and Ben’s Ford was able to capitalize by putting together a 10-play, 57-yard drive that was capped by a 16-yard touchdown pass with 8:24 left in the affair.

The two-point conversion pass by the Eagles was broken-up by Sanderson.

Both teams would add touchdowns in the fourth quarter – the first from Wayne on a six-play, 48 yard series in which Castle called his own number from two yards out to score with 5:56 remaining. Sanderson punched in the two-point conversion.

Ben’s Ford saw its final score come on a one-play 49-yard touchdown pass just 20 seconds after WA put its last strike on the board. WA’s Watson broke up the two-point conversion pass to set the final margin of victory of Wayne, 36-26.

From there, the Jaguars were content to keep the ball on the ground and grind out the remaining 2:52 of regulation with Sanderson and Castle taking turns running the football.

The Jaguars ended the night with 14 first downs while going 5-of-10 on third down conversions and 2-of-2 on fourth down conversions. Sanderson led the way for WA with 99 yards on 16 carries while Castle rushed 13 times for 47 yards.

On defense, Sanderson had 13 tackles while Roberson recorded 10 take downs. Watson and Heath Harvison finished the night with nine tackles apiece with Watson collecting the lone interception from Ben’s Ford.

Both Hunter Harvison and Loper came up with key fumble recoveries while Loper and Drake Guy were each credited with sacks.

Wayne Academy 36, Ben’s Ford Christian School 26

SCORING SUMMARY

WA 8 20 0 8 — 36

BFCS 6 0 8 12 — 26

SCORING BY QUARTER

FIRST QUARTER

7:32 – WA, Jacob Castle to Jared Loper 10-yard touchdown pass. Hunter Sanderson two-point conversion run.

49.2 – BFCS, 20-yard touchdown run. Two-point conversion pass fails.

SECOND QUARTER

5:28 – WA, Castle two-yard touchdown run. Sanderson two-point conversion run fails.

3:04 – WA, Castle to Michael Watson 34-yard touchdown pass. Sanderson two-point conversion run.

49.3 – WA, Castle to Watson 80-yard touchdown pass. Sanderson two-point conversion run fails.

THIRD QUARTER

7:05 – BFCS, 12-yard touchdown pass. Two-point conversion pass.

FOURTH QUARTER

8:24 – BFCS 16-yard touchdown pass. Two-point conversion pass fails.

5:56 – WA, Castle two-yard touchdown run. Sanderson two-point conversion run.

5:33 – BFCS, 49-yard touchdown pass. Two-point conversion pass fails.

TEAM STATISTICS

FIRST DOWNS – WA 14; BFCS 18

RUSHES-YARDS – WA 35-146; BFCS 33-116

PASSES – WA 5-13-2; BFCS 13-21-1

YARDS – WA 155; BFCS 265

FUMBLES-LOST – WA 6-1; BFCS 3-2

PENALTIES-YARDS – WA 1-10; BFCS 7-40

PUNTS-AVERAGE – WA 3-41.0; BFCS 4-30.25

RETURN YARDS – WA 97; BFCS 88

3RD DOWN CONVERSIONS – WA 5-of-10; BFCS 1-of-10

4TH DOWN CONVERSIONS – WA 2-of-2; BFCS 3-of-3

TIME OF POSSESSION – WA 24:24; BFCS 23:36

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING

Hunter Sanderson, 16-99; Jacob Castle, 13-47; Seth Roberson, 6-0.

PASSING

Jacob Castle, 5-13-2, 155 yards.

RECEIVING

Michael Watson, 2-114; Jared Loper, 3-41.

TACKLES

Hunter Sanderson, 13; Seth Roberson, 10; Michael Watson, 9; Heath Harvison, 9; Jared Loper, 8; Caleb Kittrell, 8; Samuel Chapman, 7; Hunter Harvison, 6; Kaden Johnston, 5; Josias Reyes, 2; Jacob Castle, 2; Drake Guy, 2; Lowry Skinner, 1.

INTERCEPTIONS

Michael Watson, 1.

SACKS

Jared Loper, 1; Drake Guy, 1.

FUMBLE RECOVERY

Jared Loper, 1; Hunter Harvison, 1.

PASS BREAK-UPS

Jared Loper, 1; Michael Watson, 1; Seth Roberson, 1; Hunter Sanderson, 1.

QUARTERBACK PRESSURES

Hunter Sanderson, 2; Drake Guy, 1; Jared Loper, 1.

War Eagles even record with win over PRC

By Paul Keane

The Wayne County News

CARRIERE — It was a tale of two halves and, in the end, Wayne County High School held on to take an ugly win over Pearl River Central Friday night.

The win evened the War Eagles’ record at 3-3 overall and 1-1 in District 4-5A play. Next up for WCHS is a road trip to Long Beach for another district outing.

“We played well in the first half, but things got sloppy in the second half,” Head Coach Todd Mangum said. “Defensively, we couldn’t get that big stop in the second half and offensively we made some mistakes that hurt us.

“We also had a chance to get some more points, and in the fourth quarter I should have kicked the field goal but we thought we had a play on. That is on me.

“But we got the win and we’re 1-1 in region play. Now, we just have to clean some things up and get ready for Long Beach next week.”

The War Eagles came out hot in the first half, jumping out to a 28-6 first half lead.

WCHS took the opening kickoff and promptly marched 70 yards in nine plays, capping things off when quarterback Josh Page scored on a 5-yard run. The Heath Mosley extra point made it 7-0 with 8:45 left in the opening quarter of play.

On the ensuing series, on third down, Quentin Bivens, Jr., jumped up from his nose guard position and intercepted a screen pass, returning it to the Blue Devils’ 15-yard line. Three plays later, Perionta Norsworthy bulled his way in from 8 yards out, and the Mosley kick made it 14-0 with 6:25 remaining in the period.

The defense forced a punt, but the kick pinned the War Eagles back at their own 23. A run for minus-3 yards, coupled with a holding penalty, set up a fourth-and-23 at the WCHS 10-yard line. After a 4-yard run, Page hit Demetrius Harris on a little flare pass, with Harris turning it into an 86-yard scoring strike. The Mosley kick opened up a 21-0 lead with 3:28 left in the quarter.

PRC then put together a 77-yard, 15-play drive that consumed the rest of the first quarter and most of the second quarter before a 3-yard run made it 28-6 with 6:43 left in the first half.

WCHS answered right back, marching 70 yards again, this time in 12 plays and 3:30. The drive ended when Page scored o a 1-yard run. The Mosley kick made it 28-6 at the half.

The Blue Devils took the second-half kickoff and ate up most of the third quarter, marching 80 yards in 19 plays while milking 9:35 off the clock before scoring on a 2-yard run. The two-point conversion pass was on the mark and it was 28-14 with 2:25 left in the third quarter.

On the ensuing drive, the War Eagles reached the PRC 3-yard line before a fumble ended the threat at the 1-yard line. After Riley Revon tackled a Pearl River runner for a loss of 9 yards on a fourth-down play, the offense set up at the PRC 11-yard line with 8:33 left in the game.

The drive stalled, though, and WCHS saw a fourth-and-4 play form the 5 net minus-8 yards. That was the final scoring threat of the night for the War Eagles.

Rodricus Watkins intercepted a pass with 3:03 left, giving the offense possession at the PRC 44, but a pair of bad snaps ended the drive quickly.

Just to add to the bizarre circumstances of the second half, the Blue Devils spiked the ball to kill the clock with 4 seconds left. The problem was the spike came on fourth-and-4 from the WCHS 7.

WCHS 28, PEARL RIVER CENTRAL 14

SCORE BY QUARTERS

WCHS 21 7 0 0 — 28

PRC 0 6 8 0 — 14

SCORING SUMMARY

FIRST QUARTER

WCHS — 8:45, Josh Page 5-yard run. Heath Mosley kick.

WCHS — 6:25, Perionta Norsworthy 8-yard run. Mosley kick.

WCHS — 3:28, Demetrius Harris, Jr., 86-yard pass from Page. Mosley kick.

SECOND QUARTER

PRC — 6:43, 3-yard run. Run failed.

WCHS — 3:03, Page 1-yard run. Mosley kick.

THIRD QUARTER

PRC — 2:25, 2-yard run. Pass for conversion.

TEAM STATISTICS

FIRST DOWNS: WCHS 14, PRC 18

RUSHES-YARDS: WCHS 35-183, PRC 53-152

PASSES: WCHS 5-8-0, PRC 7-14-2

PASSING YARDS: WCHS 111, PRC 91

FUMBLES-LOST: WCHS 4-1, PRC 1-0

PENALTIES-YARDS: WCHS 11-86, PRC 5-30

PUNTS-AVERAGE: WCHS 1-41.0, PRC 2-29.0

RETURN YARDS: WCHS 27, PRC 44

THIRD DOWN CONVERSIONS: WCHS 5-of-8, PRC 4-of-13

FOURTH DOWN CONVERSIONS: WCHS 1-of-2, PRC 5-of-6

TIME OF POSSESSION: WCHS 14:18, PRC 33:42

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING

Josh Page 17-166, Perionta Norsworthy 8-28, Jerronta Walker 2-13, Cyrus Howard 1-7, Quentin Bivens, Jr., 1-6, Bryce Mason 1-0, W.C. Washington 1-(-1), Raytavious Walker 1-(-2), Team 2-(-36).

PASSING

Josh Page 5-8-0 111 yards.

RECEIVING

Demetrius Harris, Jr., 1-86, Bryce Mason 1-15, Tyveon Warren 1-6, Riley Ballard 1-4, Dearius Royal 1-0.

TACKLES

Riley Revon 14, C.J. Chambers 10, Jeremy Reed 9, Malique Briggs 9, Cole Walters 9, Quentin Bivens, Jr., 9, Braxton Lee 9, Rodricus Watkins 7, Jeremy Sibley 7, Howard Needham 6, Levan Davis 6, Caleb Pitts 5, Trevion Loston 5, Gregory Robinson 3, Shawntavious Smith 3, Christopher Walley 2, Jaques Turner 1.

QUARTERBACK PRESSURES

Cole Walters 2, Christopher Walley 1.

INTERCEPTIONS

Quentin Bivens, Jr., 1, Rodricus Watkins 1.

PASS BREAK-UPS

Shawntavious Smith 1, Caleb Pitts 1, Rodricus Watkins 1.