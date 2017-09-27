VIDEO — 0928 Home Turf (Preview Show) By Editor | September 27, 2017 | 0 https://www.thewaynecountynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/0928-Home-Turf-Preview-Show.m4v Click on the screen above to watch our weekly football preview show Posted in Breaking News, Sports Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Website Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts VIDEO — 0925 Home Turf (Plays of the Week) September 24, 2017 | No Comments » 0922 Home Turf (Highlights Show) September 23, 2017 | No Comments » VIDEO — Watch board meetings, live local games and more here July 28, 2016 | No Comments »