LEON “STUB” WEST

Aug. 12, 1933-Sept. 26, 2017

Funeral services for Leon “Stub” West, 84, of Waynesboro, will be at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 28, 2017 from the Chapel of Freeman Funeral Home, with Rev. Glenn Freeman and Rev. Tom Walker officiating. Visitation will be from 5-9 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2017 from the Parlor of Freeman Funeral Home.

Following the funeral service, interment will take place at Boyles Chapel Cemetery in Waynesboro.

Born on Saturday, Aug. 12, 1933 in Waynesboro to Sally Mae and Leon West, he served in the United States Army and was a veteran of the Korean War. A member of Boyles Chapel United Methodist Church, he was retired as a Truck Driver for Boots Smith Oilfield Services.

He died on Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2017 at his residence.

He is survived by his wife, Annie Ruth “Ann” West of Waynesboro; a son and daughter-in-law, Donald Ray and Ruby West of Waynesboro; a daughter and son-in-law, Donna and Glenn Hudson of Clara; three brothers and sisters-in-law, Willie J. and Joann West, L.J. and Annette West and Tom and Louise West, all of Waynesboro; a brother-in-law, Joe Coley of Wayne County; six grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and a great-great-grandchild.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a daughter, Laverne Lofton.

Freeman Funeral Home of Waynesboro is in charge of arrangements.