DONALD C. BURKE

Nov. 12, 1925-Sept. 27, 2017

Funeral services for Donald C. Burke, 91, of Waynesboro, will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017 from the Chapel of Freeman Funeral Home, with Rev. Eddie Bean and Rev. Mooch Kirkland officiating. Visitation will be from 5-9 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 29, 2017 from the Parlor of Freeman Funeral Home.

Following the funeral service, interment will take place at White House Cemetery.

Born on Thursday, Nov. 12, 1925 in Wayne County to Rebecca and James Burke, he retired as a United States Merchant Marine Engineer and was a proud Veteran who served his country during World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War. He died on Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2017 at Wayne General Hospital.

He is survived by two sons and daughters-in-law, Donnie and Glenda Burke of Clara and Roy and Ella Burke of State Line; a grandson and his spouse, Sparkey and Sherry Burke of Clara; a granddaughter and her spouse, Selena and Paul Rigney of Strengthford; two great-grandchildren, Hannah Burke and Conner Burke, both of Clara; and a niece and a nephew.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Edna “Ted” Burke; his mother, Rebecca Burke; his father, James Burke; a brother, James K. Burke; a sister, Virginia Catherine Ratcliff; and a grandson, Kendall “Moochie” Burke.

An online guestbook can be signed at www.freemanfh.com.

Freeman Funeral Home of Waynesboro is in charge of arrangements.